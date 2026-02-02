Boston Bruins forward David Pastrnak wasn't happy after a bizarre overtime call cost his team a potential win in a 6-5 shootout loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning at the 2026 NHL Stadium Series on Sunday at Raymond James Stadium.

Pastrnak thought he had won it 22 seconds into overtime, but a delayed slashing call on the Bruins wiped out the goal. However, the 29-year-old did pick up an assist in the game, bringing his season total to 70 points (22 goals and 48 assists) in 51 games.

“I have no clue what happened,” said Pastrnak postgame. “It's a freakin' turnover, we've got a 2-on-1, the referee has his arm up, he's letting me go, Sway's going to the bench, we finished the play, score a goal and all of a sudden I'm in the penalty box. It’s a joke. I don’t understand. I've never seen something like that. To me it was a joke. I don't care if that’s a bad answer, but that's how I feel. It's weird. Score a goal and end up in the penalty box. Whatever. We gave them two points and that's what matters. Tough on us.”

David Pastrnak on being called for a penalty after apparently scoring an OT goal: “I’ve never seen something like that. To me, it’s a joke. … It’s weird. Score a goal and end up in the penalty box.” pic.twitter.com/lUkE3JXzRz — Conor Ryan (@ConorRyan_93) February 2, 2026

Boston looked like they had the game in the bag after taking a 5-1 lead early in the second period. Tampa Bay's Brandon Hagel opened the scoring with just 11 seconds into the game. However, lex Steeves broke a 15-game goal drought with a one-timer at 11:24 of the first period to tie the game 1-1. Morgan Geekie deflected a Charlie McAvoy shot at 15:36 to give Boston a 2-1 advantage, and Viktor Arvidsson converted a power-play tip-in from McAvoy at 18:03 to make it 3-1. Matthew Poitras scored his first goal of the season at 2:22 into the second, and Geekie's second one-timer at 8:18 made it 5-1.

Defying the odds, the Lightning erased the gap with four consecutive goals, completing the franchise's inaugural four-goal rally from behind. Oliver Bjorkstrand cut the lead to 5-2 on a power-play goal at 10:28 of the second, followed by Darren Raddysh and Nick Paul scoring within 23 seconds on a 5-on-3 in the second period. Nikita Kucherov tied the game 5-5 with a one-timer at 11:50 of the third. Tampa Bay won the game in a shootout, with Jake Guentzel scoring the only shootout goal.

The matchup also featured a historic first NHL outdoor goalie fight between the Bruins Jeremy Swayman and Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy following a minor scuffle involving Hagel. Swayman stopped 41 shots, while Vasilevskiy made 29 saves, improving his record to 14-0-1 in his last 15 starts. Boston took 11 penalties, allowing three power-play goals on eight chances.

Other Bruins contributors included McAvoy with two assists and Geekie, who with three points (two goals, one assist), carried his seven-game point streak to 11 points. Meanwhile, the Lightning's Kucherov had a goal and three assists, while Raddysh added to his four-game goal streak, setting a franchise record for a defenseman.

Boston kept their point streak alive at six games (4-0-2) despite the defeat. They'll try to regain momentum against the Florida Panthers on Wednesday, their last game before the Olympic break.