The Boston Bruins have been at or near the top of the NHL for 16 years. Since the start of the 2007-08 season, they have made the playoffs in all but two seasons. They have won one Stanley Cup and been to the Stanley Cup Finals two other times.

The Bruins had the best regular-season record and the most points ever during the 2022-23 regular season. However, they were beaten in the first round of the playoffs that season. That loss seemed to linger last season, as the story of their defeat to the Florida Panthers in overtime of the seventh game followed them around throughout the year.

They had another excellent regular season in 2023-24 after star centers Patrice Bergeron and David Krejci retired. They got through the first round of the playoff when David Pastrnak scored in overtime of the seventh game to defeat the Toronto Maple Leafs, but they came out on the short end in the second round against the Panthers once again.

The Bruins have opted to add size and nastiness in the offseason, with the addition of huge defenseman Nikita Zadorov along with forwards Max Jones and Mark Kastelic. They believe the added bulk could help if they meet the Panthers again in the postseason.

However, ace goaltender Jeremy Swayman has been holding out throughout training camp, and it's difficult to predict when he might return to the fold. There has been some nasty discussions that have gone back and forth between Swayman's agent and the Bruins.

However, if cooler heads prevail, the Bruins should be one of the top Stanley Cup contenders again in 2024-25.

Boston Bruins Projected Roster

The Bruins added a potential star in center Elias Lindholm in free agency. Lindholm will center the top line between Pastrnak and Pavel Zacha.

A year ago Zacha was one of the team's top two centers, but general manager Don Sweeney and head coach Jim Montgomery think he can be more effective on the wing than he could as a center. Lindholm is a 200-foot player, and should be as valuable on defense as he is on offense. One of his top responsibilities will be getting the puck regularly to Pastrnak. The explosive winger could be good for 50 or more goals this season.

The second line features Charlie Coyle in the middle between captain Brad Marchand on left wing and Morgan Geekie on right wing. The 36-year-old Marchand had another productive season with 29 goals and 38 assists, and he continues to deliver clutch goals with his savvy and ability to find the corner of the net.

Charlie McAvoy remains the team's best defenseman. If he can step up with a bit more offensive production, he could rank with defensemen like Adam Fox of the New York Rangers, Quinn Hughes of the Vancouver Canucks and Roman Josi of the Nashville Predators. It is unlikely he could ever reach the level of Colorado's Cale Makar.

Hampus Lindholm is also top-notch on the blue line while Brandon Carlo is one of the best defensive defensemen in the NHL

Forwards – Pavel Zacha, Elias Lindholm, David Pastrnak, Brad Marchand, Charlie Coyle, Morgan Geekie, Trent Frederic, Matthew Poitras, Justin Brazeau, Max Jones, Johnny Beecher, Mark Kastelic

Defensemen – Nikita Zadorov, Charlie McAvoy, Hampus Lindholm, Brandon Carlo, Mason Lohrei, Andrew Peeke

Goalies – Joonas Korpisalo, Brandon Bussi, Jeremy Swayman (holdout)

Season Outlook

The Bruins have a strong and deep team, and it's clear that they should be one of the strongest teams in the league. They have had no problems demonstrating their consistency during the regular season and it's unlikely that they will have major issues in the 2024-25 season.

However, if the Swayman holdout continues to drag on and the goaltender misses a significant portion of the season, that could change. The Bruins had a brilliant goaltender rotation with Swayman and Linus Ullmark in the past, but that is no longer the case. Ullmark was traded to Ottawa and Swayman has not returned to the fold yet.

The Bruins are talking bravely about Korpisalo in net, but he does not have a great track record. However, he will be playing in front of a stronger team and a sharper defense than he has at any point in his career.

Winning or finishing second in the Atlantic Division is a strong possibility.

Playoff picture

The Bruins have always had the image of a tough team that could impose its will on opponents with hard hitting and dominating corner play.

That was not a strength in their last two playoff series against the Panthers, both disappointing losses. The addition of Zadorov, Jones and Kastelic could help in a physical playoff series.

If the Bruins have Swayman in the net and their top players Pastrnak, Marchand, Elias Lindhom, Coyle McAvoy and Hampus Lindholm perform at their best level, a long playoff run could result. If the Swayman situation spins out of control, a first-round loss is not out of the question