Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo can't even escape being recognized on the other side of the world. Giannis Antetokounmpo's brother and teammate with the Bucks, Thanasis Antetokounmpo, shared a video on his Instagram story from China that showed a group of fans in a taxi driving alongside the NBA players.

It's not exactly clear if the taxi chased down Giannis Antetokounmpo and his brothers or if the fans just happened to be driving alongside the Bucks players by coincidence. Either way, the fans were wearing Giannis Antetokounmpo's jersey and using their phones to record a video of the Milwaukee players. One fan even took off his jersey and pointed it out to the Antetokounmpo brothers in a funny moment.

The Antetokounmpo Brothers (Giannis, Thanasis, Kostas, and Alex) were chased down by these fans in a taxi during their visit to China 😅 (via @Thanasis_ante43 /IG) pic.twitter.com/MoGekfRlkd — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) July 5, 2023

Giannis and Thanasis Antetokounmpo are in China on a promotional tour. They are also joined by their other brother, Alex Emeka Antetokounmpo, who played last season for the Wisconsin Herd of the NBA G League.

It should come as no surprise that Giannis Antetokounmpo is a big star in China. A two-time NBA MVP, the Bucks' star is just two years removed from leading Milwaukee to a championship and being widely recognized as the best active basketball player in the world. Even if Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic has seized that title for the moment, Antetokounmpo doesn't take a backseat to anyone else in the sport.

Thanasis Antetokounmpo has yet to be signed in 2023 NBA free agency. It's widely expected that he will remain with the Bucks. Thanasis has been with Milwaukee since the 2019-2020 season. He played 37 games last year.

Giannis was in the news Wednesday because it was reported that he had a “cleanup” surgery on his knee during the 2023 offseason. The surgery raises doubts about his status for Greece in the FIBA World Cup later this summer.