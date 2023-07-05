Giannis Antetokounmpo has been, and continues to be, one of the best basketball players in the world. This summer, the Milwaukee Bucks star was set to lead Team Greece in the 2023 FIBA World Cup, but this appears very unlikely now after he recently underwent right knee surgery.

As reported on Wednesday, Giannis had a cleanup procedure done in his left knee, as he dealt with knee soreness and pain during the back-half of the 2022-23 NBA season and into this offseason. Wanting to represent his home country of Greece in the World Cup, the Bucks have not given Antetokounmpo the green light and would much rather have him rest up in anticipation for the 2023-24 season.

Finishing with the league's best record this past year and losing in the first-round of the playoffs, the Bucks have some unfinished business to handle. They re-signed Khris Middleton and Brook Lopez this offseason, they signed Malik Beasley to a minimum deal on the perimeter and Adrian Griffin is the new head coach of the franchise.

Griffin, who quickly gained Giannis' respect and attention during Milwaukee's interview process, commented on his star's knee surgery, stating that it “went great” and that he should be ready for the start of training camp in September, per Lily Zhao from FOX6 News in Milwaukee.

Bucks general manager Jon Horst also talked about Antetokounmpo injury recently and addressed the surgery he had done to fix his lingering issues.

“When it comes to our players’ health we always work collaboratively with the player, his representative, and our performance staff to make the best decision possible,” Horst told The Athletic. “In the case of national team play, we work with our partners in those federations also. No decision has been made on whether Giannis will be with the Greek national team this summer.”

Beginning near the end of August, the FIBA World Cup is being hosted by the Philippines, Japan, and Indonesia. Qualifying for the tournament with Antetokounmpo leading the way, Greece is in the same group as Jordan, New Zealand and the United States.

Further updates on Giannis Antetokounmpo's injury will be provided by the Bucks and the Greek national team at a later time. As of right now though, it does not appear likely that the two-time NBA MVP will be participating in this summer's world showcase.