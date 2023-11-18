The Milwaukee Bucks have officially ruled Khris Middleton out for their Saturday night game against the Dallas Mavericks.

The Milwaukee Bucks will take on the Dallas Mavericks on Saturday in what should be an enticing matchup. However, it sounds like Milwaukee will be without their star small forward, Khris Middleton.

As it turns out, Middleton has officially been ruled out and will not play in Saturday night's contest, according to the NBA's injury report. He's currently dealing with an injury in his right knee.

Hopefully, it's nothing serious, as Khris Middleton is the third scoring option for the Bucks. Additionally, Milwaukee has a tough game against a solid Mavs team looking to earn their 10-win on the season. Not having Middleton could be a problem for this team.

The Bucks' small forward has maintained his consistent play despite his scoring dropping off from his career average with Lillard on the team now. So far this season, Khris Middleton is averaging 11.4 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 3.5 assists per game. Although he's scoring less, his efficiency has improved, as Middleton is shooting 48.9% from the field.

It'll be interesting to see how the Bucks can play without Middleton. Pat Connaughton is likely to fill in as the starter. Or, Milwaukee may opt to star Bobby Portis at power forward and let Giannis Antetokounmpo play small forward. Either way, this team has solid options to fill in for Middleton.

But when it comes down to it, not having Khris Middleton in the lineup could spell trouble for the Bucks. Especially considering they're taking on a red hot Mavs team. Not only will Milwaukee miss Middleton's scoring, but they'll miss his perimeter defense as well. Which isn't an ideal situation going up against Kyrie Irving and Luka Doncic.