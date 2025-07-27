Garrett Crochet delivered his third straight quality start on Saturday, out-dueling future Hall of Famer Clayton Kershaw and picking up his 12th win of the season for the Boston Red Sox. But some fans may not realize the Los Angeles Dodgers lost the game 4-2.

While Crochet won the battle of the lefty starters, he stumbled early. Shohei Ohtani continued his power binge, beginning the game by bashing his NL-leading 38th home run. Two batters later, Teoscar Hernandez continued his love affair with Fenway by sending an 82 mph sweeper over the Green Monster in left.

Those two solo shots were the only runs Crochet would give up and the only runs the Dodgers would score. But the Red Sox’s ace thought they overshadowed an otherwise strong performance – and Boston’s win.

“I made two bad pitches. I’ve been watching them on repeat, too. FOX has played them 30 times. You’d think that the Dodgers won tonight,” Crochet griped during a postgame presser, per MassLive’s Christopher Smith.

Garrett Crochet says Dodgers’ stars outshine Red Sox’s win

The Dodgers’ star-studded lineup tends to attract attention regardless of the outcome. And an Ohtani bomb is always going to make the highlights. But, for the record, the Red Sox did win on Saturday after dropping the series opener to LA. And Crochet did pitch well.

The fifth-year hurler allowed two runs on eight hits and two walks while racking up 10 strikeouts in six innings against the Dodgers. He improved to 12-4 in his debut season with the Red Sox and boasts a 2.23 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, 4.7 bWAR and 175 strikeouts in 141 1/3 innings.

Crochet has managed to exceed very lofty expectations this year after his breakout campaign with the Chicago White Sox in 2024 made him one of the most converted young pitchers in baseball.

The Red Sox ended up landing Crochet in a trade over the offseason. He was named Boston’s Opening Day starter and the team signed him to a massive six-year, $170 million extension after his first outing.

The Red Sox will send former Dodger Walker Buehler to the mound for the rubber match of this series Sunday. Dustin May will start for LA. And regardless of the outcome, Dodgers’ offensive highlights will make the rounds.