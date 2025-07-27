Nikola Jokic has till now been a one-team star. This is despite the fact that modern NBA has seen some major teamups, and some of them have involved names like LeBron James and Kevin Durant. Now 40, James is still looking for that elusive fifth ring, and is at a crossroads with the Los Angeles Lakers.

Having taken up his player option for the upcoming season, the Lakers look determined to build around Luka Doncic for the present and the future. Amidst it all, none other than the Serbian Nikola Jokic’s agent was seen hanging out with James at a picturesque destination.

On Instagram, the Denver Nuggets’ superstar longterm agent Miško Ražnatović posted two photographs alongside LeBron James and Maverick Carter on a boat in Saint Tropez. However, the caption elevated a simple vacation post into something far more sinister.

“The summer of 2025 is the perfect time to make big plans for the fall of 2026! @kingjames @mavcarter,” BeoBasket’s Raznatovic wrote.

LeBron James is set to be an unrestricted free agent at the end of the coming season. The Lakers have shown signs of wanting to move on from The King to instead focus on building around Luka Doncic. With James surely in the twilight of his career, another big move, the last of his career, may be on the cards.

This didn’t get posted by accident. pic.twitter.com/Ng4DjXlXhv — Rob Perez (@WorldWideWob) July 27, 2025 Expand Tweet

Considering the hue and cry surrounding his future, Nikola Jokic’s agent seemed well aware of what he was doing with the post’s caption. A potential Jokic-LeBron teammate does not only make financial sense considering the Nuggets are expected to have enough cap space in 2026. It will also be a war cry for the rest of the NBA considering two of the greatest players the league has ever seen can potentially team up together.

That in itself may force the Nuggets’ hand in the future, considering the Lakers look likely to move on and focus on younger players who match Doncic’s timeline.