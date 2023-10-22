With the 2023-24 NBA season set to tip-off next week, there's going to be a flurry of roster moves within the next few days. Teams officially have until Monday, Oct. 23 to cut their rosters down to a maximum of 15 standard contract spots and three two-way contract spots. The Milwaukee Bucks certainly made a huge roster move this offseason acquiring star point guard Damian Lillard from the Portland Trail Blazers. The Bucks made another key roster move this week in anticipation of the regular season by signing former Duke big man Marques Bolden to a two-way contract as per Shams Charania of The Athletic.

The Milwaukee Bucks are signing center Marques Bolden to a two-way deal, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. The former Duke big man will enter his third NBA season after spending parts of 2019-20, 2020-21 seasons in Cleveland. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) October 21, 2023

Marques Bolden had originally signed an Exhibit 10 contract with the Bucks and would have had a slim to none chance at making the regular season roster. When the Bucks waived Omari Moore earlier this week, that opened up a vacant two-way contract slot.

Bolden was former high level recruit who whose college career at Duke didn't go as anticipated. He left Duke after three seasons and went undrafted in the 2019 NBA Draft.

Bolden has spent parts of two NBA seasons with the Cleveland Cavaliers. The Cavs signed him to a 10-day contract during the 2019-2020 season and signed him to a two-way contract during the 2020-21 season, He only spent one month on the Cavs roster while on a two-way contract before they ended up cutting him.

Bolden has appeared in only seven total NBA games averaging only 1.0 points per game and 1.1 rebounds while shooting 33.3 percent from the field. He does have lengthy experience in the G League though with the Cleveland Charge and Salt Lake City Stars.