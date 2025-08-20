When he is healthy, Giannis Antetokounmpo is the most formidable players in the NBA. The Milwaukee Bucks forward has decisions to make, but he is committed to playing for his country. He and the Greek team are preparing for EuroBasket. Antetokounmpo sent a message to Atlanta Hawks center Kristaps Porzingis and the Latvian national team with a big game.

Antetokounmpo made his summer debut on Wednesday for Greece against Porzingis and Latvia in a tune-up game. The former NBA champion showed no signs of rust in international play, putting up a double-double in his first game.

The All-Star forward scored 25 points and grabbed 10 rebounds as Greece won 104-86. Ahead of EuroBasket, Antetokounmpo might be the best player in the field.

🇬🇷 Giannis erupts for 25 PTS & 10 REB in his summer debut as Greece defeats Latvia in #EuroBasket preparation game!@NBA | @Bucks | @HellenicBF — FIBA EuroBasket (@EuroBasket) August 20, 2025

Even when he wasn't on the court, Antetokounmpo gave fans a viral moment. Throughout his professional career, the forward and his brothers are regular participants in international competition. This year's EuroBasket tournament is no exception. If Wednesday's dominant showing is any indication, Porzingis and the rest of Greece's opponents have their work cut out for them.

Porzingis will get a good look at Antetokounmpo before clashing against him in the regular season in the NBA. The former Boston Celtics center found himself in a new home after a trade sent him to the Hawks. He and Atlanta are one of the main obstacles between Antetokounmpo and other championship. The Bucks forward said earlier this year that another title is his top priority.

For now, though, Antetokounmpo has a chance to kill two birds with one stone. Despite his dominance, Greece has not won an international competition since Milwaukee's superstar became eligible to play for the national team. He appears on a mission to change that at EuroBasket. After his dominant performance against Latvia, the sky's the limit for him and the Greek team.