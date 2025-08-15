The NBA's 2025-26 regular season was officially released on Thursday afternoon, with everyone starting to mark their calendars, look up flights, and book hotels for the best show in town.

With new broadcast partners taking over this season, the league made the necessary changes to ensure a level playing field with fewer players sitting out.

NBA 2025-26 regular season schedule comes with surprising details

One of the biggest points of contention for fans over the last few years have been the number of back-to-backs on their favorite team's schedules, especially when one of those games is a highly-anticipated national TV game.

For the upcoming 2025-26 regular season, the NBA tried to make some changes that would help all teams.

According to the league's release, teams will never play the day before these games:

• All opening-week national TV games

• All Emirates NBA Cup games

• All Christmas Day games

• The four-game Peacock/NBC schedule on Martin Luther King Jr. Day

• The 10-game ABC Saturday schedule and eight-game ABC Sunday schedule

• The 11-game NBC Sunday schedule

This season's schedule will feature 247 national games across ABC, ESPN, NBC, Peacock, and Amazon, which is up from the 172 national tv games last season.

The league also announced the weekly tv schedule when it comes to the NBA's new broadcast partners.

The 2025-26 national television schedule will generally feature Mondays on Peacock, Tuesdays on NBC, Wednesdays on ESPN, Thursdays on Prime Video, Fridays on Prime Video and ESPN, Saturdays on Prime Video in the afternoon and ABC at night, and Sundays on ABC in the afternoon and NBC at night. Every national game will be available on broadly distributed streaming services – the ESPN App for all ABC/ESPN games, Peacock for all NBCUniversal games and Prime Video for all Amazon games.

Here's the weekly schedule of where to watch NBA games this season: Season-long national games: 🏀 Monday: Peacock

🏀 Tuesday: NBC/Peacock

🏀 Wednesday: ESPN

🏀 Friday: Prime Video Additional weekly national games starting midseason: 🏀 Thursday: Prime Video

🏀 Saturday: ABC…

Additionally, here are the top 10 teams with the most national games this season across ABC, ESPN, NBC, Peacock, and Amazon.

T1. Thunder: 34 games

T1. Warriors: 34

T1. Lakers: 34

T1. Knicks: 34

T5. Timberwolves: 28

T5. Rockets: 28

7. Nuggets: 26

8. Celtics: 25

9. Cavs: 24

10. Mavericks: 23

The NBA season will tip off on Tuesday, October 21, 2025 with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander the Oklahoma City Thunder raising their NBA Championship banner against Kevin Durant and the Houston Rockets.