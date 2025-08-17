Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo is expected to suit up for Greece this summer, giving the national team a significant boost as it prepares for EuroBasket 2025.

After weeks of uncertainty, Antetokounmpo joined Greece for full practices over the weekend once the Bucks granted written permission for him to participate. The clearance was required because of insurance protections tied to his NBA contract, a process that also affected fellow stars Nikola Jokic and Luka Doncic.

Greece coach Vassilis Spanoulis confirmed that Antetokounmpo will make his first appearance in the Akropolis Tournament opener against Kristaps Porzingis and Latvia on Aug. 20. Greece will also face Italy on Aug. 22 and France on Aug. 24 before beginning EuroBasket competition.

The national team has not won EuroBasket since 2005 and last earned a medal in 2009. This year, it will compete in Group C alongside Italy, Spain, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Georgia, and host Cyprus. The top four teams from each group advance to the knockout stage in Riga, Latvia.

For the Bucks, Antetokounmpo’s summer commitments carry added intrigue. When healthy, the two-time NBA MVP has a history of strong starts to the NBA season following international play. In 2019, he averaged a then-career-high 29.5 points en route to his second straight MVP award and later Defensive Player of the Year honors. Last season, after leading Greece to its first Olympic Games appearance since 2008, he averaged 30.4 points while shooting a career-best 60.1 percent from the field.

Antetokounmpo sat out last summer after undergoing knee surgery, but has typically represented Greece whenever possible. He has already logged 37 games in FIBA competitions, averaging nearly 20 points and 7 rebounds.

The Bucks recognize what international basketball means to their franchise cornerstone. Allowing him to compete underscores the delicate balance between preserving his long-term health and honoring his desire to represent his country.

EuroBasket tips off Aug. 27, with Greece opening against Italy the following day.