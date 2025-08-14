Former NBA big man and current ESPN analyst Kendrick Perkins says a 2021 debate over the Milwaukee Bucks turned frightening when he and his family were targeted with death threats over his Bucks take.

On the Road Trippin’ podcast, Perkins recalled the 2021 NBA Finals between the Bucks and Phoenix Suns. At the time, he publicly backed Khris Middleton as “Batman” over two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo. The take was standard sports television fare. But Perkins said it sparked something far more serious off the air.

“I started getting a death threat,” Perkins said. “It was going to my wife’s account. This dude was sending me threat after threat. ‘I am going to kill your kids; I know where you stay. I am going to murder you.’ This was real life.”

Perkins said the situation became too serious to ignore. It prompted him to alert ESPN. The network’s security team investigated and traced the threats to one individual, who was later arrested. Perkins said the suspect tried to claim he was not serious. But authorities moved forward with charges.

Takes over Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo should never result in this

The incident, Perkins said, showed how heated sports debates can cross dangerous lines. As an analyst, he is used to sparking strong reactions with bold takes. But he emphasized that targeted and personal threats are unacceptable.

The Bucks went on to win the championship that year. Antetokounmpo delivered a historic 50-point performance in the clinching Game 6. The Middleton versus Giannis discussion faded into the background as Milwaukee celebrated its first title in 50 years. For Perkins, though, the lasting memory was the real-world risk that came from doing his job.

Perkins, a 14-year NBA veteran and 2008 champion with the Boston Celtics, said the experience underscores the importance of security for both players and media members. The NBA and major networks maintain systems to protect individuals from harassment. In this case, those systems worked.

“The work might be about basketball,” Perkins said, “but the stakes can be much higher.”

