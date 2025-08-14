As the champion Oklahoma City Thunder prepare for three of their biggest threats in the Western Conference, there are a few teams that can hang with them, hailing from the Eastern Conference. After the Thunder won the 2025 NBA Finals, Isaiah Hartenstein said the Denver Nuggets struck fear into them most during their seven-game series. If Oklahoma City is to repeat as back-to-back champions, who will be waiting for them in next year's NBA Finals?

Here are three Eastern Conference squads with the best chances to take down the champion Thunder in 2025-26.

1. The Cleveland Cavs

After their most dominant regular season since LeBron James led them to their first championship, injuries derailed the Cleveland Cavs from reaching their full potential in last year's playoffs. Their All-Star Darius Garland suffered a left big toe injury that kept him out for half of the Cavs' first-round series against the Miami Heat. All-Star Evan Mobley went down with a sprained left ankle in the Eastern Conference semifinals opener against the Indiana Pacers.

Then, the Cavs' third All-Star, Donovan Mitchell, reaggravated his left ankle in Game 4 against the Pacers before Cleveland was eliminated in Game 5. Still, at full strength, no team in the Eastern Conference is better equipped to take down the champions than Cleveland. Between the Cavs' defense in Defensive Player of the Year in Mobley, center Jarrett Allen, and De'Andre Hunter, Cleveland has the depth and size to stifle the Thunder.

Add Mitchell and Garland, and the Cavs have enough offensive firepower to keep up with MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and All-Star Jalen Williams. Cleveland also re-signed Sam Merrill and Larry Nance Jr. and traded for Lonzo Ball. The Cavs handed the Thunder its only loss to an Eastern Conference squad during the regular season, and are positioned to be just as dominant, and barring any significant injuries, should be considered favorites to win the East.

2. The New York Knicks

The New York Knicks are back. For the first time in 25 years, they reached the Eastern Conference Finals, and their star center, Karl-Anthony Towns, who's coming off his most productive season, is entering his prime. You could say the same about All-Star Jalen Brunson, 28, and Mikal Bridges, which made re-signing the prolific wing defender to a long-term deal a no-brainer. The Knicks front office is fully committed to this core and for good reason.

However, as the Thunder exemplified in its run to winning a title, depth is key, which New York acknowledged by signing free agents Jordan Clarkson and Gershon Yabusele. Head coach Tom Thibodeau relied on his core three starters and Josh Hart heavily last season as the Knicks struggled with consistent bench production. Bringing in veteran head coach Mike Brown is a seamless fit to help even out New York's depth.

Between the defensive depth led by Towns, Bridges, and Hart, with standouts such as OG Anunoby and seven-foot center Mitchell Robinson, the Knicks can keep up with the Thunder's versatility. They also have a closer in Brunson, who's now surrounded by the deepest roster he's had since arriving in the Big Apple in 2022.

3. The Milwaukee Bucks

While some fans are wondering if Milwaukee Bucks All-Star Giannis Antetokounmpo's days are numbered in Milwaukee, veteran Bobby Portis believes the Bucks can still compete. For the past three seasons, injuries have derailed the 2021 NBA champions from returning to the NBA Finals, albeit due to significant setbacks for either Damian Lillard or Antetokounmpo. Barring another significant injury, this could be the season Milwaukee breaks through.

The Bucks poached the Indiana Pacers' rim protector in Myles Turner, but will need Kevin Porter Jr. and Gary Trent Jr. to step into more prominent roles in the absence of Damian Lillard. And with Antetokounmpo in his prime, we should see another MVP-caliber season from The Greek Freak, who pushes the Bucks ahead of Eastern Conference teams such as the Jayson Tatum-less Boston Celtics and the Indiana Pacers, who will be without Tyrese Haliburton in 2025-26.

The Bucks may be a distant third compared to the aforementioned Cavs and Knicks, but could be the surprise team in the East if the stars align.