The Milwaukee Bucks have been looking for ways to add to their team this offseason in the hopes of convincing superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo not to formally request a trade from the organization. On Thursday, their quest continued with a new signing for their wing depth.

“Free agent forward Amir Coffey has agreed to a one-year deal with the Milwaukee Bucks, sources tell ESPN,” reported ESPN NBA insider Shams Charania on X, formerly Twitter.

Charania also noted that “Coffey spent his first six NBA seasons with the Clippers, averaging 9.7 points, 47.1% field-goal shooting and 40.9% from 3 in 2024-25.”

In theory, Coffey is the perfect player for the modern NBA, with good size on the wing position and the ability to knock down open threes at an elite level and at least hold his own on the defensive end of the floor.

At times, Coffey found himself out of Ty Lue's rotation with the Clippers due to his perceived lack of motor and inability to make plays for his teammates.

However, with Antetokounmpo orchestrating things for the most part in Milwaukee, Coffey probably won't be called upon to do much offensively outside of catching and shooting open threes.

Overall, it's been an interesting offseason for the Bucks, who at one point seemed destined to trade Antetokounmpo but then quieted those talks by signing free agent center Myles Turner, whom they cleared cap room for by waiving Damian Lillard.

While the Antetokounmpo talks have since heated back up with recent reporting from Charania, at the current juncture, it appears that Milwaukee is set to run things back and hope that Giannis' brilliance and their signings this offseason will be enough to help them compete in an injury-riddled Eastern Conference.

The Bucks' 2025-26 regular season is set to get underway on October 22 at home against the Washington Wizards.