After speculation over whether Milwaukee Bucks All-Star Giannis Antetokounmpo would be competing for Greece national basketball team in EuroBasket, the head coach of the senior men's Greek national team, Vassilis Spanoulis provided an update. Ahead of a critical 2025-26 campaign, many wondered if the Bucks would allow clearance for Antetokounmpo to compete. Spanoulis is expecting Giannis to join the team realtively soon.

Spanoulis said Antetokounmpo will start training with the Greek national basketball team this weekend, per EuroHoops.

“He will be fine. On Saturday, he will start training with us normally, which was our plan. He is already working with us on the 5-0,” Vassilis Spanoulis first stated. “He already had a training session with contact with some guys from our team. On Saturday, he will start training normally.”

With hopes of reemerging as championship contenders, Antetokounmpo and the revamped Bucks core are projected to compete at a high level next season. However, not quite on the same level as the Eastern Conference's top-tier squads, such as the Cleveland Cavs and New York Knicks.

After waiving Damian Lillard, who will miss the 2024-25 campaign due to a torn left Achilles injury, and signing free agent center Myles Turner to a four-year, $108.9 million deal, the Bucks added a rim protector and lost Brook Lopez. He signed a two-year, $18 million with the Los Angeles Clippers. Kevin Porter Jr. and Gary Trent Jr. will take on increased role to replace Lillard's offensive production.

The Bucks also signed veteran guard Cole Anthony and Amir Coffey to a one-year deals.

Shams Charania on Giannis Antetokounmpo's future with Bucks

Bucks All-Star Giannis Antetokounmpo could be questioning his future with the only team he's ever played for. It's been four years since the Bucks beat the Phoenix Suns 4-2 in the 2021 NBA Finals. In 2025-26, Antetokounmpo will have to determine if he's still in a position to compete for a second title, per ESPN's Shams Charania.

“I think he's still in his process of evaluating, asking himself some hard questions,” Charania said. “And the questions I've heard since the day of the Myles Turner trade and the Damian Lillard search-and-waive, is can I win another championship in Milwaukee? Can I win with this roster? Not only next season, but in 2026, 2027, because in all likelihood, this roster is pretty much going to be the roster this upcoming year, the year after that.”

Antetokounmpo finished third for Most Valuable Player last season and will be entering his 13th season with the Bucks.