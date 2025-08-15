Kevin Garnett has noticed that his former head coach Doc Rivers hasn't had playoff success with the Milwaukee Bucks to date. He has one possible explanation for why that is the case.

Rivers was Garnett's coach from 2007 to 2013, after the star big man's time with the Minnesota Timberwolves came to an end following the blockbuster trade with the Boston Celtics. The two, alongside Paul Pierce and Ray Allen, won the championship in 2008, completing the mission of reaching the mountaintop.

Garnett noticed that Rivers hasn't been able to replicate that success with the Bucks since he became their coach in the 2023-24 season. They've suffered consecutive first-round exits, and while there multiple reasons as to why they lost, Garnett offered his perspective on Rivers' recent struggles.

“I really think that it's just because of the players. Every player can't play for him. Every player doesn't fit his style. Doc really is a gritty guy who wants to really defend for 48 minutes and grind you,” Garnett said on the Hear District podcast.

What lies ahead for Doc Rivers, Bucks

Kevin Garnett has a point. Every coach's style of play, like Doc Rivers for example, wouldn't fit every player. It all depends on how the level of commitment and the skillset each player possesses, which would allow them to help the team in a significant way.

While it is reasonable for Garnett to state that, Rivers' hasn't had a run to the NBA Finals since his time with the Celtics in 2010. He also hasn't returned to the Conference Finals since 2012 with Boston, a 13-year drought for the veteran head coach.

The deepest he went was the Conference Semifinals in 2014, 2015, 2020, 2021, 2022, and 2023 with the Los Angeles Clippers and Philadelphia 76ers. Rivers has yet to take the Bucks to that stage, mainly due to injuries to his star players Giannis Antetokounmpo in 2024 and Damian Lillard in 2025.

The Bucks have significantly retooled this offseason, parting ways from Lillard while replacing him with Myles Turner. They also added Cole Anthony, Gary Harris and Amir Coffey, showing how they addressed needs in the backcourt and frontcourt.

Milwaukee still has the talent to make a deep playoff run as long as their best players stay healthy, especially Antetokounmpo. If they can get to the East Finals, Rivers might have the chance to end his postseason drought.