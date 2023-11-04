Milwaukee Bucks star Damian Lillard saved his team with eight points in the final minute ti sink the Knicks on Friday.

The Milwaukee Bucks have Damian Lillard to thank for their nailbiter 110-105 win over the New York Knicks in the opening game of the NBA In-Season Tournament on Friday night.

The superstar guard came up clutch for his new squad, scoring eight points in the final minute to propel the Bucks to the victory, including this tough and-1 with only 37.9 seconds left where he caught Quentin Grimes sleeping defensively. Via Dime:

Here's a deep three Lillard also made, making it clear to Bucks nation that Dame Time is very much in Milwaukee:

Here are some of the best reactions to his late heroics:

Damian Lillard still defines what it means to be a clutch superstar in the NBA. It’s insane how easy this dude makes it look. These back-to-back sequences say it all and the Bucks have desperately needed this for quite some time now: pic.twitter.com/RIeWsODJkK — Jake Weinbach (@JWeinbachNBA) November 4, 2023

Damian Lillard in the past minute against the Knicks: – Hits a contested 3 off movement

– Plays great defense on the red hot Brunson, secures the stop

– Cuts backdoor, gets the and 1 Dame time is a real thing. pic.twitter.com/8bOAem6fC8 — Itamar (@Itamar_17_10) November 4, 2023

Didn't think Damian Lillard was that important in the win? Think again:

The Bucks scored 16 points in the final 7:20 tonight. Damian Lillard had 15 of them. — Scott Grodsky (@ScottGrodsky) November 4, 2023

Damian Lillard is always so clutch. It’s just insane — Hamza (@DamesMVPszn) November 4, 2023

These types of heroics from Dame are what Portland Trail Blazers fans grew to love for years. He's easily one of the most clutch players in the Association and has already shown he can be the Bucks' closer.

Lillard finished the contest with 30 points, four dimes, and four assists while going 4 for 7 from downtown. The veteran also dropped 39 in his debut against the Philadelphia 76ers and seemingly got back on track Friday after a couple of average outings to his standards since the Sixers' victory.

The Bucks expect this out of Damian Lillard. I mean, it's exactly why they pulled off the blockbuster trade in the first place. He's known for these moments. While Milwaukee is just 3-2 to begin the campaign as Giannis Antetokounmpo and Dame learn how to co-exist and thrive with one another, there's no doubt Lillard is going to be a difference-maker for the organization.