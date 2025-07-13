The Milwaukee Bucks made a surprising free agency signing this offseason, acquiring Myles Turner on Day 2 of the period. Many thought that Turner was going to stay with the Indiana Pacers, especially after the team made it all the way to the NBA Finals to face the Oklahoma City Thunder, pushing them to seven games.

Turner spoke at his introductory press conference about why he decided to make the move to the Bucks, but he also spoke to Kyrie Irving about the decision on his live stream.

“At the end of the day, bro, it’s not a Cinderella story, you know what I mean? I think that’s what how people are trying to form this and though I think the way I viewed it is I wanted to be thankful, for just the people that rock with me the entire time, my 10-year journey in Indiana, but also let them realize that at this time I didn’t made the best decision for my family made the best decision for me and myself going into my prime, and this is how I saw fit,” Turner said.

Irving and Turner then continued their conversation, and the center made a promise to the Mavericks' guard.

“Wait, so there’s a better version of Myles Turner,” Irving asked.

“Absolutely, I’m evolving,” Turner said.

Turner does have the chance to keep improving his game, especially if Giannis Antetokounmpo decides to stay with the Bucks.

Myles Turner leaves Pacers to sign with Bucks

Everybody thought that Turner would be back with the Pacers in free agency, but it seemed like the team didn't want to go into the luxury tax to pay him. With Tyrese Haliburton out for next season because of his Achilles injury, they won't be as competitive as they would want to, and that may have been another reason for not signing him to an extension.

Turner is now with the Bucks, where he has the chance to be a dominant force alongside Antetokounmpo. There have been questions on whether the Bucks star would return to the team or request a trade, but signs are pointing to him seeing it through with the franchise he's been with for his entire career.

The question now is whether what they have on the team will be enough to compete for a championship, or will they continue to get eliminated early in the postseason.