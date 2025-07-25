New city, new beginnings, and a new favorite playlist. Kristaps Porzingis may still be settling into Atlanta after a headline-making trade this offseason, but he’s already making it clear who runs the soundtrack to his life in the city.

“Future. Future’s from Atlanta. Future,” Porzingis confidently answered when asked who his favorite Atlanta rapper is. There was no hesitation, no second-guessing. The 7-foot-2 Latvian star lit up at the mention of Atlanta’s music scene, and it’s clear that Future’s impact has reached far beyond Georgia.

Kristaps Porzingis answers some Atlanta questions 😅 "Have you ever been to Waffle House?" 🧇 KP: "Never been." "Favorite wing sauce flavor?" 🍗 KP: "Honey but a little bit spicy." "Favorite Atlanta rapper?" 🎤 KP: "Future." (via @ATLHawks) pic.twitter.com/qUi4qsGL1K — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) July 24, 2025

The choice makes sense. Future, born Nayvadius Wilburn, has long been considered one of Atlanta’s most influential music icons. Since breaking into the mainstream with mixtapes like Beast Mode and chart-topping albums like DS2 and Hndrxx, he has become a staple in global hip-hop.

Known for his gritty trap sound, melodic hooks, and pioneering use of Auto-Tune, Future has shaped an entire generation of artists and continues to dominate charts and streaming platforms worldwide.

Porzingis’ musical preference adds a layer of personality to the towering forward, who was acquired by the Hawks as part of a three-team trade that sent shockwaves through the NBA. In that deal, Atlanta secured Porzingis from the Boston Celtics, who had just won the 2024 NBA Championship with him as a key piece of their title run.

He averaged 19.5 points, 6.8 rebounds, 2.1 assists, and 1.5 blocks per game last season, shooting an impressive 41.2 percent from beyond the arc. His ability to stretch the floor and protect the rim made him one of the most effective big men in the league, even while dealing with injuries throughout the season.

Now with the Hawks, Porzingis is expected to play a major role alongside Trae Young, Jalen Johnson, Dyson Daniels, and Zaccharie Risacher. His arrival gives Atlanta a legitimate post presence and an elite shooter in the frontcourt. Analysts have praised the move as a smart gamble for the Hawks. Porzingis is on an expiring contract, giving the team flexibility while also significantly improving their offensive and defensive capabilities.

As he settles in, Porzingis has started to dip his toes into the Atlanta lifestyle. He admitted he hasn’t been to Waffle House yet, a rite of passage for many in the South. His go-to order at Chick-fil-A? “Just a spicy one,” he said with a grin. When it comes to wings, he prefers honey sauce with a little kick of spice. And while Atlanta traffic is legendary for its gridlock, Porzingis hasn’t had the full experience yet. “Of course not good things, but I haven't experienced it yet. So, let's see,” he said.

For now, the big man is focused on getting comfortable in his new city and helping the Hawks climb back into contention in the Eastern Conference. His calm, confident demeanor and quick embrace of local culture have already made a good impression on fans. Choosing Future as his favorite Atlanta rapper may seem like a small thing, but it shows he is paying attention and connecting with the spirit of the city.

Kristaps Porzingis may be new to Atlanta, but with his game, personality, and playlist aligned, he is already sounding like someone ready to make this city his own.