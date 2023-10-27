Having two alpha dogs on the same team isn't exactly an easy balancing act to pull off. But for the Milwaukee Bucks in the aftermath of their trade for Damian Lillard, they seem to be managing just fine. Giannis Antetokounmpo wasn't at his best during their season-opener against the Philadelphia 76ers, so Antetokounmpo and the Bucks relinquished control of the offense to the new sheriff in town — and he delivered.

Lillard went on a heater late on in the game as the Bucks went toe-to-toe with the Sixers; he put up 14 points in the final frame and was an unstoppable force at the point of attack, getting to the line at will and bending defenses to his whims, getting the Bucks over the line with a 118-117 win in the process.

Adjusting to a new team can never be a seamless task, even more so for a player like Damian Lillard who spent the first 11 years of his career with the Portland Trail Blazers. But Giannis Antetokounmpo's candor and willingness to bring out the best in his new Bucks co-star, even if it means dropping his ego, has made the transition to the Eastern Conference an easier one for Lillard.

“From the day I got here, […] me and him sat there for a long time and talked and one of the main things he kept saying was, ‘I'm gonna do what I do and I want you to do what you do and you close out games.' We know that's what you do and that's what we need you to do here,” Lillard said after the game, per Gabe Stoltz of Brew Hoop.

Damian Lillard also added that other Bucks teammates of his were urging him to be himself, trusting him to make the right decisions at every turn. But they are simply taking after Giannis Antetokounmpo, who appears more than willing to cede crunch time touches to Lillard.

“For a player of his level to respect me in that way, it means a lot to me but I think it just shows that his No. 1 priority is to be the best we can be and win games,” Lillard added.

This partnership appears as though it will bring immense joy to the Bucks all season long, and hopefully their chemistry only blossoms from here.