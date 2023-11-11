The Bucks wee without Damian Lillard due to injury last game and he is questionable for their clash against the Magic.

The Milwaukee Bucks are coming off a disappointing loss to the Indiana Pacers during which they came from being down double digits early in the game to give themselves a chance only to blow it with late game mistakes. Giannis Antetokounmpo went off for 50+ points but it wasn't enough. The Bucks were without Damian Lillard due to a calf injury and it's possible they may not have him back in the lineup for Sunday's clash against the Orlando Magic as per Eric Nehm of The Athletic.

The Bucks have updated their injury report for tomorrow's game vs. Orlando. Damian Lillard is listed as questionable with right calf soreness. Marques Bolden and TyTy Washington Jr. are listed as out (two-way). — Eric Nehm (@eric_nehm) November 10, 2023

The Pacers game was the first game Damian Lillard has missed for the Bucks this season due to injury. His status for the Magic game as questionable might be a sign that things may be alright as he hasn't been ruled completely out. A final injury status for Lillard will likely come early Sunday morning or afternoon.

Lillard is in his first season with the Bucks after being traded from the Portland Trail Blazers. His original preferred destination was the Miami Heat, but after talks never progressed, he expanded his list of teams he'd prefer a trade to.

During the Bucks first seven games of the season, Lillard had been averaging 24.3 points per game, 4.4 rebounds, 4.7 assists and 1.1 steals with splits of 40 percent shooting from the field, 29.3 percent shooting from the three point line and 92.9 percent shooting from the free throw line. Both his field goal percentage and three point percentage are career-lows so far.

Lillard has been expected for form a Big 3 alongside Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton to vault the Bucks back into title contention.