The Milwaukee Bucks are in third place in the Eastern Conference. Damian Lillard made the All-Star team in his first year with the Bucks. Sure, the team has endured some ups and downs, but it's been a fairly successful campaign. Lillard's season from an off-the-court standpoint has also seen its ups and downs, though.
Lillard recently admitted to feeling “lonely” since being traded from the Portland Trail Blazers to the Bucks, via Chris Mannix of Sports Illustrated.
“It’s definitely lonely because I’m such a family guy,” Lillard told Mannix. “My life is my family. After games, I would come out and my whole family would be back there. My kids coming out of the playroom. My mom, my brother, my cousins lived there, you know what I mean? My best friends live in Portland.
“So I would come out, we would go to dinner. They might come to my house. After practice, I might go to my mom’s house and just chill. That’s how my life was. So, I mean, I’m fine because I’m grown. But it’s definitely lonely. I’m filled up by those people.”
Damian Lillard still making adjustment to Milwaukee
Damian Lillard is a great player. He's played a big role for Milwaukee during the 2023-24 campaign. The adjustment hasn't been perfect, but he's getting more comfortable playing alongside Giannis Antetokounmpo.
Lillard added that he does not have “much of a life” outside of basketball in his new city.
“Bro, go to practice, go home, watch boxing, play video games,” Lillard responded after Mannix asked him what his life is like in Milwaukee. “Man, I type in [boxing website] FightHype on YouTube 100 times and be praying for something new to be on there. Seriously, I don’t have much of a life. But that’s what comes with making a big boy decision. You got to be down for that and figure it out.”
In the end, Damian Lillard knew he was making a sacrifice by asking for a trade. He is known as a family man and he clearly misses them. But he's also receiving a great opportunity to play with another superstar in Giannis Antetokounmpo. The Bucks have legitimate championship aspirations as well.
Nevertheless, hopefully Lillard will be able to adjust to his new city.