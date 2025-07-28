NBA predraft comparisons have usually been a decent way of gauging a prospect's ceiling and impact in the league. However, projections aren't always the most accurate way of predicting a player's potential. Here are the 10 notable NBA players who had the most inaccurate predraft player comparisons, ranked.

10. DeAndre Ayton – Shaquille O'Neal

DeAndre Ayton has always respected Shaquille O'Neal. However, comparing him to the Big Diesel seems to be farfetched at this point. While the newly minted Los Angeles Lakers big man is a double-double threat, he has never showed any signs to be as dominant as O'Neal was back in the day. The Big Diesel made a reputation out of dunking over everyone in thunderous fashion, something Ayton has yet to prove.

9. Brandon Ingram – Kevin Durant

At one point, Brandon Ingram's build certainly drew comparisons to Kevin Durant. With a lanky build for his 6-foot-8 stature, Ingram did have a similar build to the two-time NBA champion. However, in terms of their game, the difference has been stark. Durant is more daring in terms of pull-up perimeter shots and could score at will. On the other hand, Ingram prefers to gets to his spots by either taking it to the basket or occasionally settling for midrange jumpers.

8. Lonzo Ball – Jason Kidd

Thanks to Lonzo Ball's playmaking coupled with the hype made by his controversial father, Ball was a lottery pick for the Lakers. Although Ball can be an effective playmaker, his ability as a guard was nowhere near as impactful compared to how Jason Kidd led his teams. In fact, even Kidd himself shut down those comparisons. Fast-forward to today, injury woes have derailed Ball's career.

7. Cheick Diallo – Kevin Garnett

At one point, people once mentioned that Cheick Diallo was the modern-day Kevin Garnett. It was a comparison that certainly didn't age well as Diallo is no longer in the NBA. His career averages are 5.2 points and 4.1 rebounds per game. He lasted in the league for only five seasons. Clearly, Garnett had a far better career, concluding with his induction into the Basketball Hal of Fame.

6. Adam Morrison – Larry Bird

Adam Morrison was a star for the Gonzaga Bulldogs, triggering analysts to compare him to the great Boston Celtics legend Larry Bird. After a great rookie season, Morrison suffered injuries that hampered his career. In the end, he averaged just 7.5 points per outing in his career, which were far from Bird's career overall. On the bright side, Morrison did win two NBA titles, just one away from tying the Hall of Famer.

5. Giannis Antetokounmpo – Nicolas Batum

As a raw scrawny kid from Greece, Giannis Antetokounmpo once saw experts expect him to carve out a career like French forward Nicolas Batum. Not satisfied with the comparisons, Giannis took matters into his own hands to prove his doubters wrong. He not only adapted to the NBA style of play but thrived in the league to become a two-time NBA MVP, an NBA champion, and an NBA Defensive Player of the Year winner. His accolades have already surpassed Batum's career by miles.

4. Sun Yue – Magic Johnson

Magic Johnson was tall and possessed playmaking abilities, something Chinese basketball fans saw in Sun Yue. Interestingly, Yue was also selected by the Lakers at the 2007 NBA Draft. While both were Lakers who won NBA titles, Yue mostly did it as a bench warmer. The 6-foot-9 guard rarely saw action as he only appeared in garbage minutes.

3. Dragan Bender – Dirk Nowitzki

In hindsight, it's crazy to think that experts once compared Dragan Bender to the great Dirk Nowitzki. Bender was nowhere near as good a shooter at the NBA level. In four years in the NBA, the Croatian sensation shot just 32% from beyond the arc. Furthermore, he was a liability on both ends of the floor, making him unplayable for various teams.

2. Mickael Pietrus – Michael Jordan

Thanks to his athleticism and sharing a similar build as the great Michael Jordan, European basketball fans dubbed Mickael Pietrus as the European counterpart of His Airness. Pietrus carved out a lengthy NBA career that lasted for a decade. However, the French stalwart was never a superstar, often playing off the bench. Furthermore, his 8.3 points per game career average was never close to Jordan's global impact to the sport.

1. Kwame Brown – Karl Malone

Gifted with physical attributes, the Washington Wizards were so high on Kwame Brown, they drafted him first overall out of high school. It's worth noting that the Wizards were also advised by Michael Jordan to make the selection. In fact, the Glynn Academy standout was compared to Utah Jazz legend Karl Malone. In the end, Brown went on to become one of the biggest busts in NBA history. On the bright side, he still carved out a journeyman career that lasted for 10 seasons.