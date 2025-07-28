After a brief hiatus, the 2025 MLB Power Rankings are back with the final edition before the trade deadline. With an extra series of games to judge off of, there is a lot of movement in this week's edition. The Toronto Blue Jays and Milwaukee Brewers have soared up the rankings while the New York Yankees keep tumbling. Here is how the MLB Power Rankings shake out with August 1 on the horizon.

#1: Philadelphia Phillies (-)

The Philadelphia Phillies remain in the top spot of our MLB Power Rankings as the trade deadline approaches. They started by dropping a series to the Los Angeles Angels, but bounced back. They took two of three from the Boston Red Sox at home and repeated that on the road against the New York Yankees. Kyle Schwarber ended the All-Star Game in a swing-off and brought the homer power with him. He has six since the break. The Phillies defend their top spot against the Chicago White Sox and Detroit Tigers this week.

#2: Chicago Cubs (-)

The Chicago Cubs have taken series from the White Sox and Red Sox this week, but did drop a set to the Kansas City Royals. Thanks to their 5-4 record since the break, the Milwaukee Brewers have pulled even in the NL Central. Pete Crow-Armstrong has continued his surge, with a .312 batting average and five RBIs. The Cubs have a massive series against the Brewers starting on Monday and follow that up with three against the Angels.

#3: New York Mets (+2)

The New York Mets are back on track, having won seven consecutive games to overtake the Phillies in the NL East. Their pitching has been stellar despite the lack of name-brand talent. Sean Manaea is back and has pitched well in his first two appearances. They survived a 0-30 stretch from Francisco Lindor thanks to Juan Soto and Pete Alonso picking him up. Off back-to-back sweeps of the Angels and San Francisco Giants, the Mets visit the San Diego Padres and host the Giants this week.

#4: Los Angeles Dodgers (-1)

The Los Angeles Dodgers are at a new low point in the MLB Power Rankings this season. They are 8-13 in July and 3-6 since the All-Star Break. Despite that, they are still comfortably in the NL West lead and are getting great performances from Shohei Ohtani. He has six homers and a .294 batting average since the break, and had another strong pitching performance. All eyes are on Mookie Betts, who has just four hits in seven games since the break. The Dodgers look to get back on track against the Cincinnati Reds and Tampa Bay Rays on the road.

#5: Toronto Blue Jays (+4)

The most surprising team of the summer has been the Toronto Blue Jays. They are 25-9 since June 17 and 8-2 since the break to maintain the AL East lead. That is thanks to another series win over the Yankees at home, moving their record to 7-3 against the Bombers. Addison Barger has been sensational this year, with a .307 batting average and eight RBI since the break. They should be looking for a starter at the deadline while squaring off against the Baltimore Orioles and Kansas City Royals this week.

#6: Detroit Tigers (-2)

The Detroit Tigers are sliding in the MLB Power Rankings after losing eight of their 10 games since the break. That includes getting swept by the Pittsburgh Pirates and losing three of four to the Blue Jays. Before a 10-run outburst on Sunday, they had just 16 runs in nine games to start the second half. Tarik Skubal is still dominating on the mound and has taken pole position in the Cy Young race. The Tigers need to ride the momentum of Sunday's win against the Arizona Diamondbacks and the Phillies this week. Can they bounce back for next week's MLB Power Rankings?

#7: Milwaukee Brewers (+4)

The Milwaukee Brewers fly up the MLB Power Rankings thanks to a ridiculous hot stretch. They are 15-6 in July and are 25-11 since June 10. The Crew has tied the Cubs for the NL Central lead as everyone is clicking at the right time. Jackson Chourio is hitting .369 in July with 17 RBI in 21 games. The Brewers host the Cubs for three massive games before visiting the Washington Nationals. Nestor Cortes Jr could be on the move to facilitate a deal for an infielder, which could help them finally make noise in the playoffs.

#8: Houston Astros (-1)

The Houston Astros have been up-and-down since the All-Star Break, but are hanging onto the NL West lead. They dropped a series to the Seattle Mariners, swept the Arizona Diamondbacks, and were swept by the Athletics. Hunter Brown's historic season has taken a turn, with a 5.54 ERA in four July starts. Yordan Alvarez still has not come back, and now Isaac Paredes has joined him on the injured list. Can the Astros pick it back up this week? They host the Nationals before heading to Fenway for three against the Red Sox.

#9: San Diego Padres (-3)

The Padres took a series against the Nationals, dropped two to the Marlins, and split a set with the Cardinals. That all adds up to a 5-5 record since the break and a tumble in the MLB Power Rankings. Rumors have been swirling about Dylan Cease's availability, as the possibility of using the ace to fill the left field hole at the deadline arises. They have not done anything yet, but San Diego needs offense to make the playoffs. They host the Mets and Cardinals this week, needing wins to stay in the race.

#10: San Francisco Giants (-2)

The Giants were swept by the Blue Jays, took a series from the Atlanta Braves, and were swept by the Mets to start the second half. They keep sliding in the MLB Power Rankings as the playoffs keep slipping away. Rafael Devers had his first multi-homer game since the trade on Thursday, but struck out with the chance to win the game on Sunday. He has also been playing first base for San Francisco despite the defensive drama that sent him packing from Boston. The Giants enter deadline week three games out of the playoffs with sets against the Pittsburgh Pirates and the Mets on tap.

#11: New York Yankees (-1)

The New York Yankees have the worst record in the American League since June 12. They opened the second half by taking a series from the Atlanta Braves, but followed it up by dropping two against the Blue Jays and Phillies. They have made two of the most significant additions of the trade season so far, picking up Ryan McMahon and Amed Rosario. But Aaron Judge is on the injured list, which could send the whole season down the tubes. The Yankees host the Rays and visit the Miami Marlins this week.

#12: Texas Rangers (+1)

The Texas Rangers had a dismal first half and could have been sellers at the MLB trade deadline. Instead, they have won eight of their nine games to start the second half and are tied for the final Wild Card spot. So, you can stop your mock Joc Pederson and Tyler Mahle trades! If the Rangers add, it should be a first baseman or a reliever. After beating the Tigers, Athletics, and Braves, the Rangers visit the Angels and Mariners this week.

#13: Seattle Mariners (-1)

The Seattle Mariners broke the trade deadline seal by picking up Josh Naylor from the Arizona Diamondbacks. It helps their desperate need for power in the lineup around Cal Raleigh. In three games with Seattle, Naylor has three hits. Since the break, the Mariners took a series from the Astros, dropped a set to the Brewers, and split four with the Angels. They are tied for the final Wild Card spot with the Rangers and have division matchups this week. After three games with the Athletics, they have four games against Texas.

#14: Boston Red Sox (+1)

The Boston Red Sox entered the All-Star Break on a 10-game winning streak. They dropped two of three to the Cubs and Phillies, but won a set against the Dodgers. They are a half-game above the Mariners and Rangers and just one game behind the Yankees in the Wild Card race. Things can change dramatically this week, especially if Craig Breslow trades for his outfield surplus for a starting pitcher. The Red Sox visit the Twins and host the Astros this week.

#15: Cincinnati Reds (+2)

The Reds took two from the Mets, lost a series to the Nationals, but responded by sweeping the Tampa Bay Rays. They are the middle team in the MLB Power Rankings and are just one game out of the last NL Wild Card spot. Hopefully, for the forgotten fans in the Queen City, they pick up a third baseman at the trade deadline. Brady Singer took a shutout into the eighth on Sunday, bouncing back from allowing seven runs in 2.1 innings against Washington. The Reds host the Dodgers and Braves this week.

#16: St Louis Cardinals (-2)

The potential sellers at the MLB trade deadline start here in the MLB Power Rankings. The St. Louis Cardinals came into the season with low expectations and Nolan Arenado trade rumors. Now, they are 3.5 games out of the final Wild Card spot and could be buyers. Getting swept by the Diamondbacks and losing a series to the Rockies makes it easier to sell, however. Their final set before the deadline is against the red-hot Marlins, with a trip to San Diego following. Is this Ryan Helsley's last week in St Louis?

#17: Cleveland Guardians (-1)

The Cleveland Guardians are 12-5 in their last 17 games, but are not back into the AL Wild Card race. Even with that hot stretch, they are under .500 and 3.5 games out of the last spot. Rumors are flying that Emmanuel Clase could be on the move, but Steven Kwan seems to be staying in place. Following an ALCS appearance last year, Cleveland has had a disastrous year. The Guardians host the Rockies and the Twins this week, so maybe they can rip off some more wins.

#18: Tampa Bay Rays (+1)

The Rays have lost consecutive series, falling out of the AL Wild Card spot, three games behind the Mariners and Rangers. While they won a ton of games in May and June, they have been dismal in July and have a big series coming up. They head north for four games against the Yankees that could change the season. If they rip off three wins to start it, they could buy on Thursday. If it turns sour, Brandon Lowe could be out the door soon. After the Bombers, Tampa hosts the Dodgers.

#19: Arizona Diamondbacks (-1)

The Arizona Diamondbacks have already sold, trading Josh Naylor to the Seattle Mariners and Randall Grichuk to the Kansas City Royals. They should be selling Eugenio Suarez, Merrill Kelly, and Zac Gallen before Thursday. A disastrous season for the Diamondbacks could turn the future around if they get good prospects for these players. If they hang onto any of these pieces, it will be an interesting offseason in the desert. They lost to the Astros and Pirates last week and hit the road to play the Tigers and Athletics this week.

#20: Kansas City Royals (+1)

The Royals were tagged as a seller by everyone projecting the MLB trade deadline. With a sub-.500 record and the uncatchable Tigers atop the division, they could have sold. But instead, they picked up Grichuk and signed Seth Lugo to a two-year contract extension before the deadline. If the Royals buy at the deadline, they could add some infield depth. But just because they added Grichuk and took Lugo off the block doesn't mean they won't trade Jonathan India or Adam Frazier. They play the Braves and the Blue Jays.

#21: Atlanta Braves (-1)

The Braves have continued their freefall with only two wins since the All-Star Break. They are 44-60, 12 games out of the final NL Wild Card spot, as the season has completely spun out of control. Atlanta came in as playoff contenders and is now a lock to sell at the deadline. Marcell Ozuna and Raisel Iglesias should be on the move, but could Sean Murphy and Chris Sale be on the move as well? The Braves visit the Royals and Reds this week with a slight chance at turning things around.

#22: Minnesota Twins (-)

The Twins are 3-6 since the break, having lost series to the Rockies, Dodgers, and Nationals. In a time when the Tigers lost a ton of games, Minnesota was not able to take advantage. The playoffs are slipping away, as it is for many teams at this point in the MLB Power Rankings. It likely ends their playoff chances and should send them to the MLB trade deadline table as sellers. With Jhoan Duran and Griffin Jax in their bullpen, Minnesota could make out like bandits at the deadline. They host the Red Sox and visit the Guardians this week.

#23: Miami Marlins (+2)

The Marlins are blistering hot, but it may not be enough to be buyers at the MLB trade deadline. They are 50-54 and six games out of the final Wild Card spot. They are 20-9 since late June, but their dismal start to the season likely makes them sellers. They visit the Cardinals and host the Yankees this week and look to stay hot. If they do sell, Cal Quantrill and Anthony Bender could be on the move.

#24: Baltimore Orioles (-1)

The Orioles lost sets to the Rays and Guardians before taking two from the Rockies over the weekend. It continues their dismal season at 47-58, last place in the AL East. They are surefire sellers, with Gregory Soto already being sent out to the New York Mets. Zach Eflin and Charlie Morton should be on the move, as should Cedric Mullins and Ryan O'Hearn. Their core of Adley Rutschman, Gunnar Henderson, Colton Cowser, and Grayson Rodriguez should remain untouched. Everyone else could be on the move.

#25: Los Angeles Angels (-1)

The Angels took two from the Phillies, were swept by the Mets, and split four with the Mariners. Mike Trout made Halos history with his 1,000th RBI on Sunday, only the third player in franchise history to reach the plateau. But they are still five games out of the final Wild Card spot, making them a seller at the trade deadline. Tyler Anderson, Kenley Jansen, Luis Rengifo, and Reid Detmers should all be on the move.

#26: Athletics (-)

The Athletics burned bright at the beginning of the season. Since, they have crashed and burned into the seller's land ahead of the MLB trade deadline. Could Luis Severino be on the move after his comments about pitching in Sacramento? It is possible, but they want to be competitive next year. That could lead to the trades of Gio Urshela, Jose Leclerc, and Miguel Andujar, all pending free agents. They enter a new week with four straight wins after sweeping the Astros. They look to keep that up at home against the Mariners and Diamondbacks.

#27: Pittsburgh Pirates (-)

The Pirates started the second half by getting swept by the White Sox. But a sweep of the Tigers and a series win against the Diamondbacks kept them from falling in the MLB Power Rankings. Paul Skenes was sensational on Sunday, dropping his ERA to 0.67 in five July starts. And the Buccos picked him up to secure the win. Tommy Pham, David Bednar, and Mitch Keller should all be on the move. But once every five days, Pittsburgh is appointment television.

#28: Washington Nationals (-)

The Nationals lost to the Padres but took two of three from the Reds and Twins. They are not moving in the MLB Power Rankings as their bizarre season continues. But there is some reason to hope for the future in Washington. James Wood's excellent season continues, with 24 homers already. DH Josh Bell could bring in a big return at the trade deadline, but Washington shipping out pitchers could change the deadline. Michael Soroka, Kyle Finnegan, and Andrew Chafin are just a few pitchers who should be on the move.

#29: Chicago White Sox (-)

The Chicago White Sox hold the biggest question mark ahead of the MLB trade deadline. They stay here at 29th in the MLB Power Rankings despite sweeping the Pirates and taking a series from the Rays. But it is Luis Robert Jr. that makes the Southsiders an interesting team. He returned from the injured list just in time for the deadline and could be on the move. But his dreadful stats could push teams away. Will Robert be traded? Adrian Houser should certainly be on the move, as should Aaron Civale.

#30: Colorado Rockies (-)

The Rockies round out the MLB Power Rankings once again, even after winning the first two sets of the second half. They took two of three from the Twins and Cardinals before dropping two against the Orioles. Colorado traded Ryan McMahon to the New York Yankees to start what should be a fire sale at the MLB trade deadline. Bullpen pieces could be on the move, while starters German Marquez and Austin Gomber could be moved too.