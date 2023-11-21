Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo reveals his approach after the win to the Wizards as him trying to play "random basketball."

There's no doubt that Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo is one of the most dominant players of this current generation in the NBA. He furthered proved that with an exceptional performance against the Washington Wizards Monday night as he scored 42 points, collected 13 rebounds, and recorded eight assists.

While it may look effortless from Antetokounmpo, he said that he's attempting to play “random basketball” according to Eric Nehm from The Athletic. He believes that might be more difficult to defend against than a planned attack.

“Just trying to play random basketball,” Antetokounmpo said. “Tried to be in multiple positions. Left block. Right block. Transition. Rim run. Off the dribble. Nail. Roll. Pop. Just play random basketball. I think it’s harder to guard, harder for them to load up and build the wall.”

Antetokounmpo reveals his play-style might not always work for Bucks

Antetokounmpo did admit that in some games, it might not pan out like his performance against Washington. However, it was an incredibly efficient game as he made 20 shots out of 23 attempts from the field.

“There’s going to be some days that it’s going to work and somedays that it’s not gonna work. Today was a day that I was able to get a few buckets, and hopefully there’s many more games like this one,” Antetokounmpo said. “But at the end of the day, I just got to keep on playing, keep on being aggressive, trying to make the right play with my teammates. Try to do whatever I can to help them win.”

A lot of praise is thrown the Greek Freak's way as if the game comes to him “easy.” For the former Bucks MVP though, it's the exact opposite as he revealed to The Athletic that playing at this caliber is difficult.

“It’s not easy,” Antetokounmpo said. “I wish it was easy. You know, I wish it was easy. I wish I could come in and score 42 every game, you know? But no, it’s not. It’s hard. You’ve got to work extremely hard to get comfortable, to get in your rhythm, to get to your spot, to play make for yourself, to play make for your teammates. It’s hard, but I think I have worked extremely hard to kind of take care of my body, being healthy and being able to play every single night 30-plus minutes.”

What Antetokounmpo has been working on

While Antetokounmpo feels that the work he puts in and the process to get to the point he's at is hard, he finds solace that other people watching him play perceive it as him making it look easy. So far this season, he's averaging 30.2 points, 10.2 rebounds, and 4.6 assists per game.

“Also, I’ve worked on my strength to be able to be on balance to get to my spot, even though guys are pushing me off. I study film and try to figure out angles, timing that I can drive the ball and be effective in the paint. But it’s not easy. It’s a lot of hours and a lot of sweat that I’ve put into this to be able to have this outcome. So, yeah, I appreciate it. That’s a compliment that (someone) thinks that it’s easy, but no, man, it’s not easy.”

The face of the franchise is looking to capture his second championship and the Bucks have reloaded as they acquired superstar Damian Lillard. Currently, they are 10-4 on the season which puts them at third in the Eastern Conference as Milwaukee's next contest will be against the Boston Celtics Wednesday night.