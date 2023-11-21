Milwaukee Bucks star Damian Lillard was amazed by Giannis Antetokounmpo's 20-for-23 night against the Washington Wizards.

The Milwaukee Bucks beat the Washington Wizards 142-129 on Monday, and Giannis Antetokounmpo went off for 42 points, 13 rebounds and eight assists, and he did it by making 20-of-23 shots, which prompted Damian Lillard to rave about him after the game.

“I think when you got a guy that big that moves that well and he's long, fast, it's just a tough cover,” Damian Lillard said, via Eric Nehm of The Athletic. “You fouled him, or he's going to get to the rim. I think sometimes defenders don't expect him to cover as much ground he does. I think some guys think they're in a good position, and then he just extends and he's right at the rim.”

Giannis Antetokounmpo is called “The Greek Freak” and Lillard went on to say that he is living up to his name.

“Like the Greek Freak? He's a freak,” Lillard said, via Nehm. “It's things that you just can't do anything about. So 20-for-23, I think the quality of the shots that he's getting, he's right at the basket and there's nothing they can do about it a lot of the time, so it's impressive. Twenty out of 23 is crazy. That's crazy.”

The Bucks hit some speed bumps early on in the season, but they seem to be hitting their stride as they moved to 10-4 on the season with the win over the Wizards. The Bucks expect to contend for an NBA title this season, and things seem to be coming together for the team as of late.