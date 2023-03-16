Sam DiGiovanni started at ClutchPoints as an associate editor in 2021 and became the site's Philadelphia 76ers beat reporter ahead of the 2022-23 season. He graduated from Marist College in May of 2022 and has written for TheKnicksWall.com and CenterFieldMarist.com in the past.

Giannis Antetokounmpo finds himself in the NBA MVP conversation yet again — but like everyone partaking in the discussion, he isn’t having much fun. Joel Embiid has overtaken Nikola Jokic as the betting favorite for MVP while the Milwaukee Bucks superstar sits in third place.

Antetokounmpo already has two MVP trophies and could win a third as he posts gaudy numbers for the team with the league’s best record. But the Bucks star is growing frustrated at how the criteria always change for who wins the award, according to Sam Amick of The Athletic.

“Like, I believe — and I know — that people are dominating,” the Bucks forward said, via The Athletic. “So what is the MVP? Is it the guy who scores the most points? Is it the guy who’s the most efficient? Is it the guy who is the most dominant? Is it the guy who is the most valuable? Sometimes, the best player isn’t the most valuable player on the team. Like, I feel like Brook [Lopez] is such a valuable player for our team. Like [the MVP criteria] just f*****g — sorry for my language — it just changes. As I said again, I can’t control that. I can control only how I prepare for the game and try to be ready for the game.”

The 2022-23 MVP debate has become an extra contentious one as Embiid gains ground on Jokic, who has a vast legion of supporters among national media members. Jokic is approaching a three-peat for the award despite previous superstars being ruled out of winning it that many times in a row due to voter fatigue. This comes after Jokic became the rare superstar to win the award on a team that wasn’t in championship contention last season.

While Giannis Antetokounmpo is most focused on winning the Bucks another championship, the MVP debate will rage on throughout the remainder of the season.