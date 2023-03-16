Angelo Guinhawa is a basketball and soccer/football editor/writer. He uses his background in digital marketing to make sure you get to read his work. He has previously worked for FOX Sports PH and a number of reputable sports media outlets. If he's not writing or watching sports, he's likely scouring online for his next NBA card purchase.

Kendrick Perkins and everyone campaigning for Joel Embiid to win MVP will be happy with the latest NBA MVP odds. The Philadelphia 76ers star is now the odds-on favorite to win the honor, with Denver Nuggets big man Nikola Jokic falling behind him.

In the latest NBA MVP odds on FanDuel, Jokic climbed to the top spot of the race, with the sportsbook putting him at +115 to take home the highest individual award in the league. Jokic isn’t far behind at +150, but he has really dropped big time after being no. 1 on the list for majority of the season.

It’s a two-horse race between the two All-Star centers, and if Embiid can keep his high-level play until the end of the season, it’s not hard to see him claiming the 2022-23 season MVP award.

Don’t look now… Joel Embiid is currently the @FDSportsbook MVP odds favorite pic.twitter.com/k0EuvYxbcM — Josh Reynolds (@JoshReynolds24) March 16, 2023

It’s not surprising Joel Embiid surpassed Nikola Jokic in the race, though. Previously, the biggest criticism on the bid of the Sixers star was his team’s record compared to the Nuggets. The Joker has led Denver to the top seed of the West, while Philly couldn’t match their win-loss record.

Following the Sixers’ Wednesday victory against the Cleveland Cavaliers, however, they now have a better record (46-22) than the Nuggets (46-23). Philly is also on a six-game winning streak, while Denver is on a four-game skid.

Of course at the center of the Sixers’ rise is Embiid. Against the Cavs, he balled out once again and exploded for 35 points, 18 rebounds, three assists and four blocks in their 118-109 win. He actually made history in the process since the performance is his 24th 35-pointer, which is the most for any big man since Moses Malones’ 25 of such games back in 1981-82. Malone won MVP that year.

Embiid is certainly swaying the MVP narrative in his favor, and until Jokic and the Nuggets start winning again, the Cameroonian big will likely remain in the lead.