By Jedd Pagaduan · 2 min read

The Milwaukee Bucks entered their Tuesday night contest against the Washington Wizards having lost five of their past six games. Khris Middleton and Jrue Holiday’s absences haven’t helped their cause at all, and the Bucks have slipped to third in the Eastern Conference standings as a result. However, Giannis Antetokounmpo, the two-time MVP, is putting the Bucks on his back with a historic string of dominant performances.

But there may not be a more dominant Giannis (regular season) performance than the one he put up against the Wizards on Tuesday night.

In 37 minutes of play, Giannis Antetokounmpo scored a career-high 55 points, to go along with 10 boards and seven assists, to power the Bucks to a 123-113 victory over the Wizards at home. Antetokounmpo’s scoring eruption is the latest in a slew of incredible performances in the NBA as of late, with Donovan Mitchell and Klay Thompson going bonkers for 71 and 54 points, respectively. And who could forget Luka Doncic’s 60-point triple double a week ago?

After such a dominant game from the Greek Freak, NBA Twitter couldn’t wrap its collective head around what has been such an exciting past few days in the league capped off by one insane performance after another. In fact, some couldn’t help but wonder how scoring in the league has been so inflated.

Giannis 55 points 😂 mfs ballin in the league rn — カルロス (karurosu) (@upnorthlos) January 4, 2023

giannis you’re crazy my brotha — trippyali (@trippyali) January 4, 2023

I don't want to hear about any player not having help or needs shooters in the NBA. What Giannis is doing is ridiculous with all role players. This new NBA is inflated though. It's almost more 50pt games in this half season than over the last 5 years almost lol — MoeDotJ (@MoeDotJ) January 4, 2023

Giannis got 55 wtf is going on in the nba rn — person (@henryharman4) January 4, 2023

Nonetheless, some fans are still worried about the Bucks, particularly regarding Giannis Antetokounmpo’s supporting cast. Despite Antetokounmpo’s dominance for much of the night, the Wizards kept the game within arm’s reach even as Bradley Beal exited the game early due to injury.

55 from Giannis doing a lot to ease the Bucks panic meter. The 11-40 from 3 with 0-3 from the Freak not helping on that front. They really let the Wiz with no Beal back in the game multiple times and Giannis had to come in and dominate to fix things — Brad “Signore Pane” Fuerbringer (@BardLee4) January 4, 2023

At the end of the day, Giannis Antetokounmpo’s monster scoring night will be cause for celebration. And amid all the scoring explosions and historic stat lines put up by his peers, Antetokounmpo stormed in with a reminder of just how great he truly is.