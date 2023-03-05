The Milwaukee Bucks 16-game win streak came to a screeching halt on Saturday night against the Philadelphia 76ers. Despite controlling the game for the most part, the Bucks dominant defense collapsed in the fourth quarter, allowing the Sixers to score 48 points and turn what had been a 14-point deficit entering the quarter into a three-point victory when the final buzzer sounded. After the game, Jrue Holiday and Mike Budenholzer immediately knew where things went wrong for them.

Offensively, the Bucks didn’t have any problem scoring the ball, as they scored at least 29 points in each quarter, and had four players eclipse the 20-point mark. But defensively, they couldn’t do anything right in the fourth quarter. Both Holiday and Budenholzer were quick to pinpoint specific areas where the Bucks were beat on defense, and when you put it all together, it’s easy to see how Philly dropped 48 in the final frame of this game.

Jrue Holiday discussed how Philadelphia's bench was the pivotal piece for them in that 48-point fourth quarter: pic.twitter.com/jSIdLw6Fs3 — Gabe Stoltz (@Stoltzy3) March 5, 2023

Asked Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer what he thought went wrong with the Bucks' defense to surrender a 48-point fourth quarter. Here was his response: pic.twitter.com/jI5f19QvR6 — Eric Nehm (@eric_nehm) March 5, 2023

You need pretty much everything to not go your way in a quarter if you allow 48 points, and as you can see by these responses, that’s what happened for the Bucks. They couldn’t prevent the Sixers from scoring at any spot on the floor, and it resulted in their 16-game winning streak getting snapped.

This was a pivotal game for Milwaukee, as they had a chance to take full control of the top seed in the Eastern Conference over the Boston Celtics. Instead, they fell apart at the worst possible time, and the race for the top spot between the two top teams in the East is back on. But there’s nothing that can be done to change the outcome here, so Milwaukee has got to focus on figuring out how to get back in the win column in their next game.