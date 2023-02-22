If you watched the NBA All-Star Game, then you definitely saw just how much Giannis Antetokounmpo wanted to win. He was actually nursing a wrist injury, but he still opted to play in the game, albeit for just one play.

True enough, the Milwaukee Bucks superstar manifested his goal into reality. He also had a pretty epic acceptance speech after the win. Upon getting his hands on the elusive NBA All-Star Game trophy — this was Giannis’ first win as a team captain in three tries — all Antetokounmpo had to say was: “Winner, winner, chicken dinner.”

For the most part, his fellow All-Stars loved Giannis’ hilarious acceptance speech. Well, this wasn’t the case for Bucks teammate Jrue Holiday, who gave a brutally honest reaction to Antetokounmpo’s message:

“I mean, it’s kinda lame,” Jrue said. “But the chicken nuggets from Chik-Fil-A, the 50-piece, that’s my favorite one. That was tough.”

For those that require context, this is the incident Holiday was talking about when he mentioned Giannis’ 50-piece moment at Chick-Fil-A:

Jrue Holiday delivered his message with a straight face too, so you know he was serious about trolling his teammate’s speech. These two are extremely close, and I’m pretty sure that Giannis had a good laugh when he heard Holiday’s reaction.

Perhaps Holiday was still feeling a bit salty after Antetokounmpo did not deliver on his promise to pick him first in the NBA All-Star Game draft. Giannis did select Jrue as his second pick, but he decided to go with Damian Lillard as his top pick.