Patrick Beverley got his revenge against the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday, and the Chicago Bulls star made sure LeBron James feels it.

Late in the fourth quarter and with the Bulls punishing the Lakers, Beverley faked LeBron and scored to extend their lead to 10. After that, the fiery guard hit the superstar forward with the “too small” taunt before returning to the other side of the court to defend.

Pat Bev scores over LeBron James and hits him with the “too small” 😂👀 pic.twitter.com/iJmUcfhfoU — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) March 26, 2023

It is certainly the ultimate revenge game moment for Patrick Beverley. It would have been useless had they lost or if he was simply carried by his teammates, but not only did the Bulls lead by as much as 21 points, as Pat Bev was also impactful with his 10 points, four rebounds, five assists and one steal in the contest.

Not to mention that it was also LeBron James’ first game back after missing the last 13 games due to a foot injury, and it couldn’t have been a better timing for Beverley and the Bulls.

The veteran guard said before that he hopes to kick the Lakers out of playoff contention when they meet, and he’s certainly halfway there. The Bulls and Lakers have one more meeting this season, scheduled next week on Wednesday. If Chicago can beat Los Angeles once again, LeBron and co. will be in deep trouble of actually missing out the postseason.

It’s only one game, but Beverley is undoubtedly the biggest winner of Sunday. It surely helps that the Bulls also improved their chances of making the Play-In.