Bulls’ X-factor in 2022-23 NBA season, and it’s not DeMar DeRozan

The Chicago Bulls are in a dangerous spot as the 2022-23 season dawns upon the franchise. The squad narrowly avoided the play-in before unluckily running into Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks in the first round, sent back to Chicago in five games. In the offseason, the rest of the NBA has seemingly found ways to improve their rosters, while the Bulls stood pat.

In the NBA, mediocrity is a franchise’s death sentence. Staying in that 6-10 seed range leaves fans craving wins, without a legitimate shot at a lottery pick. There’s almost no path to the top, the only way to find stardom being the painful art of rebuilding. The Bulls find themselves heavily in need of internal improvement, or they could be staring down the dark path of mediocrity.

So where will that internal improvement come from? We know what DeMar DeRozan and Zach LaVine will bring to the table, as well as Alex Caruso. The addition of Andre Drummond definitely bandages their rebounding struggles, but that’s about all Drummond brings to the table. Patrick Williams is an interesting player to keep your eyes on, but he hasn’t really shown the potential to be a third star. Lonzo Ball, however, may be the singular player on this Bulls roster who still has the chance to take another leap.

Chicago Bulls X-Factor: Lonzo Ball

Ball has been ravaged by injuries during his NBA career, and he will likely miss a few months to start the season. The former UCLA Bruins star point guard has been out of action since January after a bone bruise and a torn meniscus on his left knee. Ball had previously stated that he “couldn’t run or jump” after rehab ahead of the knee surgery.

However, Ball went through a successful knee surgery a few weeks ago that rained some much-needed optimism on the Bulls parade. All fans can do is hope that Ball does not have any lingering lower body issues that would likely cut his career short. At just 24 years of age, however, three knee surgeries do not bode well for the second pick in the 2017 NBA Draft.

If Ball can return to his former self this season, it could change the dynamic of this Chicago Bulls team. Of course, Ball will need plenty of time to recover and get back into game shape and get his feel for the game back. He has never played more than 65 games in a season, and he definitely will not reach that number this season, as well, but if he can give the Bulls 40-50 games of consistent production, they could avoid the play-in amidst a stacked Eastern Conference.

Ball brings a playmaking dimension to this roster that just is not present without him. The Bulls added Goran Dragic in the offseason, hoping the veteran can handle some of the playmaking duties while Ball looks on from the sidelines, but the 36-year-old cannot be relied on at this stage.

Ball’s unique ability to see the floor makes life easier for both DeMar DeRozan and LaVine. With Ball on the floor, the two can flip their mindsets to attack mode, rather than donning the pressure of getting the rest of the team involved.

Ball has also shown improvement in his ability to shoot the basketball, a necessity in today’s NBA. Just look at how different his jump shot looked when he first entered the pros — he put the time and work in to develop his jump shot and it paid off. After shooting 36% in his rookie season, Ball jumped to a career high 42.3% on a staggering 7.4 attempts per game. He was not afraid to shoot it, and he was connecting on them too.

Defensively, Lonzo Ball brings a lot of what Alex Caruso delivers to the table for the Bulls, and one team can never have too many Carusos. Ball thrives as an on-ball defender, his strength and physicality often overwhelming opponents. Ball possesses quick hands and solid lateral movement, coupled with his elite screen navigation skills. With Nikola Vucevic playing drop coverage, it’s especially important for guards like Ball to get over the screen and stay with the offensive player.

Ball’s biggest question marks are all related to his health. He’s an offensive and defensive weapon, the prototypical “three-and-D” player who can also create plenty of scoring opportunities for others around him you want on your team. If he can return to the floor by December, this Bulls team has a shot to make some noise in the Eastern Conference.