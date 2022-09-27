‘I can’t run or jump’: Lonzo Ball reveals shocking update on failed rehab ahead of another knee surgery

Lonzo Ball’s injury situation went from bad to worse amid latest reports. Ball, who was plagued with injuries last season, got brutally honest on a third knee surgery, per Cody Westerlund.

“This will be my third surgery, so I don’t really want to rush anything,” Ball said.

Lonzo Ball reportedly worked as hard as he could to return for the playoffs a season ago. However, his injured knee was not improving. Ball revealed further concerning updates on his knee injury, per Westerlund and Darnell Mayberry.

“I still can’t play basketball,” Ball said. “I can’t run or jump.”

Westerlund reported that Lonzo Ball said walking up stairs is difficult right now. Ball said he did everything in his power to avoid surgery, but the fact that he can’t run or jump limited his options.

This is obviously a scary situation. Many people around the league felt as if Lonzo Ball would be able to return following the offseason. But the fact that he’s still dealing with knee issues is alarming.

The 24-year old was in the midst of a strong 2021-2022 campaign before getting sideline by the ailment. He averaged 13 points, 5 rebounds, 5 assists, and 2 steals through 35 games. Ball was also shooting over 42 percent from beyond the arc. His all-around impact on the game was crucial for the Bulls’ early-season success.

The Bulls are hopeful that Lonzo Ball’s upcoming knee surgery will propel him to full health. He is a key piece to the puzzle.

We will continue to monitor Lonzo Ball’s uncertain health situation.