In college basketball, there are a lot of crazy streaks, and Kansas basketball is a team that usually has some going in their favor. On Tuesday, BYU basketball took a visit to Kansas in hopes of ending a couple different streaks. The Cougars hadn't beaten the Jayhawks since 1960, and Kansas had also won 19 home games in a row. BYU ended both of those streaks.
Because of said streaks, no one gave BYU basketball much of a chance on Tuesday night as they hit the road to take on Kansas basketball. The Jayhawks came into the matchup as comfortable favorites, and it didn't take them long to open up a big lead.
BYU was able to hang around for the most part in the first half as they were only down by six points at the break, but Kansas started to pull away when the second half started. They quickly stretched the lead to 12, but then, the Cougars started to come back.
The game was made close as BYU got back within one, but with under seven minutes to go, Kansas went on a small run to get the lead back up to six. The Cougars really turned things on down the stretch, however.
BYU closed the game on a 26-12 run after going down 56-50, and they won the game 68-68. It was the first win for the Cougars over the Jayhawks since 1960, and it snapped the 19-game home win streak that Kansas had going. Allen Fieldhouse is a very difficult place to get a win, but BYU got it done.
After the loss, Kansas fell to 21-7 overall on the season and 9-6 in Big 12 conference play. They are now three games back on Houston for first place with just three games remaining. One of those games is at Baylor, and another one is at Houston. The end of the season is not going to be easy for the Jayhawks.
That was a big win for BYU and they are now 20-8 overall on the year and 8-7 in Big 12 play. They also have just three games remaining, and outside of a road game against Iowa State, the other two should be pretty winnable games.