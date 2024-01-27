The BYU basketball coach addressed the controversy.

A group of BYU students were asked to change their ‘Horns Down' shirts in the first half of BYU basketball's home win over the Texas Longhorns. After the first media timeout in the first half, the eight students on the front row ended up changing their shirts.

BYU basketball coach Mark Pope said that team officials asked the students to change their shirts, according to Mitch Harper of KSL Sports:

Before he left the presser, #BYU coach Mark Pope addressed the Horns Down shirts from the students in the postgame. BYU asked the students to remove the shirts. https://t.co/ifPb7OrDLM pic.twitter.com/1ML1xBQV8P — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) January 27, 2024

‘Horns down' has been a controversial topic in college sports. It is essentially the same as any other form of trash talk, but Texas really doesn't like it. In fact, in college football, if an opposing player does it during the game, they can be flagged for it.

Before taking on BYU basketball, the Longhorns lost an emotional game last week against UCF. Texas dominated the majority of the game, and they led by 15 points in the second half. However, the Knights did not give up, and they came all the way back to make things close at the end. UCF ended up beating Texas in a tight one, and when they did, they did the iconic ‘horns down' celebration that Longhorns fans despise.

Texas coach Rodney Terry was not happy about it and confronted the UCF players that made the gesture.

Being aware of that incident, it makes sense that BYU basketball requested that the students change out of the potentially offensive shirts.