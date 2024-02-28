BYU basketball upset Kansas 76-68 on Tuesday in what was a shocking result. No. 7 Kansas' defeat also ended their 19-game home winning streak. BYU coach Mark Pope addressed the team's big road victory, via Myron Medcalf of ESPN.
“I think the guys agree that everybody that grows up knows what this place is, and then, this was my first time walking into a game and I've never seen an atmosphere quite like this,” Pope said. “It's actually really special. This is a great team. We're grateful we got an opportunity to come and compete here. It's one of the meccas in college basketball.”
The Kansas basketball program is typically competitive and the fans are passionate. Kansas has enjoyed another strong season, but they fell to 21-7 following Tuesday's loss. Meanwhile, BYU basketball improved their record to 20-8.
Kansas coach Bill Self also shared his thoughts on the defeat, revealing that the Jayhawks' underwhelming performance did not surprise him.
“You could feel this coming today at shootaround,” Self said, via Medcalf as well. “We had a terrible shootaround. The focus wasn't very good. The energy level wasn't very good. It's not anything from an attitude standpoint. It happens over the course of a season where you have days like this.”
BYU basketball will look to build off the momentum from their Kansas upset and earn a second consecutive win against TCU on Saturday. As for Kansas, they will attempt to jump back into the win column against Baylor on the road in a Saturday clash.