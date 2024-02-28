Prior to their game against BYU basketball, Kansas basketball won 19 straight home games. It would end on Tuesday night.

Behind 18 points apiece from Dallin Hall and Jaxon Robinson, BYU basketball stunned the Allen Fieldhouse crowd on Tuesday night by pulling off a 76-68 victory over the Jayhawks. In addition to breaking the streak, the Cougars claimed their first win against the Jayhawks for the first time since 1960.

As expected, an upset such as this would generate plenty of noise throughout social media. And at the moment, talks about the game are at an all-time high.

Of course, college basketball games would not be what they are without the trash-talk among fans. Several users poked fun at Kansas as the game concluded.

To add salt to the wound, a number of BYU basketball fans were present during the game. When the Cougars sealed the deal, they bravely let their voices be heard among a sea of Jayhawk fans.

This season marks BYU basketball's first as a member of the Big 12. As of Tuesday, the team ranks sixth in the conference standings with an 8-7 record (20-8 overall this season).

And during the game against Kansas, the team showed why they shouldn't be counted out. BYU basketball came back from a 12-point deficit courtesy of their second-half three-point shooting. As a team, the Cougars had 13 makes from downtown, four of which came from Robinson.

With a return to the win column, BYU basketball looks to finish their last few games strong starting on Saturday, when they face TCU basketball at home.