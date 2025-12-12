The Atlanta Falcons could have simply folded after they dug themselves a 14-point hole in the fourth quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Thursday. After all, they had nothing more to lose. They were already out of contention for the playoffs.

But the Falcons refused to dishonor the game. They mounted a furious rally led by Kirk Cousins and Kyle Pitts, leading to the game-winning field goal of Zane Gonzalez, as they escaped, 29-28, at Raymond James Stadium.

While they will miss the playoffs for the eighth straight year, Falcons coach Raheem Morris viewed the victory over the Buccaneers as a possible catalyst for a brighter future.

“It's a stepping stone to where we want to go,” said Morris, as quoted by Falcons reporter Terrin Waack.

Cousins turned in a virtuosic performance, throwing for season-highs of 373 yards and three touchdowns. Pitts, meanwhile, had a historic game with his three touchdowns and 166 yards.

The 49-year-old Morris credited them and less-heralded guys like Ryan Neuzil and David Sills V for stepping up, as shared by Falcons insider Tori McElhaney.

“(We've) been talking about finding a way, that's finding a way,” added Morris, who's in his second stint in Atlanta.

The Falcons, who improved to 5-9, bucked the continued absence of Drake London, who's nursing a knee injury. They also lost Mike Hughes in the first quarter due to an ankle injury.

Atlanta also survived despite committing a franchise-record 19 penalties, which cost them 125 yards.

The Falcons will aim for another stepping stone in Week 16 against the Arizona Cardinals.