In a move that could reshape the perception of Virginia Tech Hokies football recruiting and shape the early trajectory of the program under new head coach James Franklin, the former Penn State Nittany Lions leader made one of his first major splashes in Blacksburg by flipping 2026 offensive tackle Roseby Lubintus from his original commitment to the Penn State Nittany Lions. This bold recruiting win marks a foundational step in what is expected to be a significant rebuild for the Hokies.

Lubintus, a 6-foot-5, 330-pound lineman from Sicklerville, N.J., had previously flipped to Syracuse after initially pledging to Penn State. But once Franklin was dismissed from Penn State and named the Hokies' new head coach, the dominoes began to fall. The result? A powerful early win for the Virginia Tech recruiting class.

In an article from 247Sports’s Brian Dohn, the reporter highlighted the lineman’s strong connection to Franklin, and Lubintus expanded on that relationship when explaining his decision.

“Coach Franklin is one of the main coaches that truly believed in me from it being my first offer. It was the first time I remember being at a big school that a great schooling, great competition and a great name to it.”

The quote is more than a reflection. The player’s trust in Franklin in his new role as the head coach of the program shows a personal connection built on belief and long-term vision. It also signals that Franklin’s recruiting influence extends well beyond program borders.

Landing Lubintus is not just a symbolic win. It adds size and skill to a roster that needs both. As the recruiting landscape continues to shift, this move suggests that more flips may be on the horizon. With prospects like Mickens reportedly being pursued, Franklin could soon be building a Virginia Tech roster filled with former targets he once evaluated earlier in the cycle.

The commitment is the first of what could be many, and if this trend continues, Franklin’s vision for the Hokies football program may arrive sooner than expected.