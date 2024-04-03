The UConn Huskies take on the Iowa Hawkeyes and Caitlin Clark. Check out our Women's Final Four odds series for our UConn Iowa prediction and pick. Find how to watch UConn Iowa.
If women's college basketball fans wanted a blockbuster follow-up to this past Monday, they have it in the second Women's Final Four national semifinal on Friday night in Cleveland. On April 1, women's hoops fans were treated to a sensational doubleheader filled with superstars. Caitlin Clark and Iowa earned their spot in the Final Four by defeating Angel Reese and LSU in the ballyhooed rematch of last season's national championship game. The ESPN broadcast pulled in over 12 million viewers, making it one of the most-viewed sporting events of the year — not just women's basketball, not just basketball, but any sport. Everyone wants to see Caitlin Clark on the biggest stage, and indeed, why not? Clark dominated LSU with a majestic 41-point, 12-assist performance in a 94-87 win. Clark is the only player in NCAA Tournament history to deliver a 40-point, 10-assist game. She is one of one, truly a transformative and gifted player unlike any we have ever seen in the sport. Clark made her statement that she is the best player in women's basketball.
Friday at the Final Four, one other player gets her chance to make a counterargument.
Paige Bueckers has been hammered by injuries in recent years, but she has fought through them. When she has been on the floor in the last three NCAA Tournaments she has played (which excludes 2023, when she wasn't able to play), she has reached the Final Four. UConn was pounded by injuries this season, but it got to the Big Dance with Bueckers in the lineup. That one reality was enough for a very shorthanded team which has played only six players in some of its recent games. The lack of depth didn't harm UConn enough to push the Huskies out of March Madness. Why? Paige Bueckers has everything under control. She joined JuJu Watkins of USC in an epic superstar showdown on Monday night, but her supporting cast was able to play better than USC's role players. Bueckers, having defeated JuJu, now gets Caitlin in another all-star matchup. Bueckers gets a chance to state her case and show that she is the best player in women's college basketball. Another huge television audience is expected for the featured attraction at the Women's Final Four.
Here are the UConn-Iowa Women's Final Four odds, courtesy of FanDuel.
Women's Final Four Odds: UConn-Iowa Odds
UConn Huskies: +3.5 (-118)
Iowa Hawkeyes: -3.5 (-104)
Over: 162.5 (-110)
Under: 162.5 (-110)
How To Watch UConn vs Iowa
Time: 9:30 pm ET / 6:30 pm PT
TV: ESPN
Stream: fuboTV (click for a free trial)*
Why UConn Could Cover the Spread
Paige Bueckers is motivated, tough, and ready to inspire her team. UConn is not playing at full strength in terms of depth and available bodies off the bench. However, despite losing several players, Bueckers and coach Geno Auriemma have found ways to contain opponents' offenses and get the most out of what they have available. We keep waiting for this lack of depth to topple UConn, but it just isn't happening. It's a testament to Bueckers and Auriemma. They are both great leaders and elite basketball minds. What they do ripples through the UConn roster and has enabled this team to max out despite missing several important players. UConn can lose this game by three points and still cover? That sounds very attractive.
Why Iowa Could Cover the Spread
Caitlin Clark is playing at her very best. You can't really improve upon 41 points and 12 assists, scoring a ton yet still getting teammates involved and making great passes to set up baskets. A 41-point, 12-assist game means a player directly contributed to over 60 points in one game. That one game came against the defending national champions from LSU, coached by four-time national champion head coach Kim Mulkey. If Clark could do that against LSU, she should be able to do something almost as good against UConn. Let's say Clark has “only” 35 points and “only” eight assists against the Huskies. That should still be enough to create a lot of great offense and lead Iowa to a six- or seven-point win.
Final UConn-Iowa Prediction & Pick
Bet against Caitlin Clark? Why? Why would you do that? Take Iowa.
Final UConn-Iowa Prediction & Pick: Iowa -3.5