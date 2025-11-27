In Call of Duty Black Ops 7 Zombies, players can exfil and and leave the game, or continue to survive against more waves of the undead. Black Ops 7 may feature round-based zombies, but it also brings back many of the new and modern features of the series, like the option to exfil and leave early. But how and when can a player exfil from a game? Therefore, we created a guide that shows you how to exfil in Call of Duty Black Ops 7 Zombies.

How Do You Exfil in Call of Duty Black Ops 7 Zombies?

In Call of Duty Black Ops 7 Zombies, players can exfil:

During Round 11 and every five rounds after OR

Via Exit Strategy Gobblegum

The standard way to exfil in Black Ops 7 Zombies is during Round 11, or every five rounds afterwards. When the option becomes available, all players will be notified that they can leave the match. All you need to do then is enter the exfil zone (i.e. Telephone booth on Ashes of the Damned) and begin the process. You only have a limited time to initiate the process, so be prepared for when it happens.

Once you begin thee process, players have are tasked with a timed-challenge that requires them to defeat an HVT. You have two minutes to kill the special enemy, which is pretty strong even with pack-a-punched weapons. If you fail to defeat it in time, you get a game over. However, if you manage to defeat the enemy, step into the phone booth and exfil.

Article Continues Below

On the other hand, players can also use the Exit Strategy GobbleGum, which immediately activates the exfil process. Additionally, it reduces the number of zombies you face during the end. This is great to use if you don't want to wait for Round 11, 16, so on and so forth.

However, if you have no GobbleGums and haven't reached Round 11, you can also save and quit your run. It doesn't technically count as an exfil, but you at least have the option of stopping the game.

Overall, that's everything you need to know to exfil in Call of Duty Black Ops 6 Zombies. We hope this guide helped you identify a way to escape the madness on Ashes of the Damned. Best of luck staying alive.

In other news, check out some of our other Black Ops 7 Guides. From equipping your knife, to acquiring new perks, there's lots of things the player might want to learn about before heading onto the battlefield.

For more gaming news, visit ClutchPoints. Furthermore, subscribe to our gaming newsletter for more weekly info.