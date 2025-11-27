The Detroit Lions and Green Bay Packers are currently in the second quarter of a highly competitive battle on Thanksgiving. This is a rematch from Week 1 when the Packers dominated the Lions from start to finish. The Lions are aiming to bounce back and improve to 8-4 on the season, putting them back in contention in the NFC.

Just like what happened in Week 1, the Packers' star-studded defense dominated early on. The Lions only managed to gain five yards on the ground, and quarterback Jared Goff did not throw for a single yard in the quarter. That is the first time in his career that this has happened, according to the NFL broadcast on FOX.

The Packers struck first with a field goal and then a brilliant TD catch by Dontayvion Wicks from Jordan Love. The Lions figured out their offense and drove down the field for a David Montgomery score. Late in the second quarter, Romeo Doubs caught a pass from Love inside the five-yard line to go up 17-7 ahead of the two-minute warning.

Article Continues Below

At the time of writing, Jared Goff had just 45 passing yards on 2/5 passing. Wide Receiver Tom Kennedy leads the team with a 23-yard reception. Jameson Williams is the only other receiver with a catch.

The Lions are going to need to come from behind to win this game. If they can find a way to score points before the half, then they will get the ball back to begin the second half for a chance to tie or take the lead in the third quarter.

Wide receiver Amon Ra St. Brown left the game with an injury early in the first quarter. He is questionable to return.