Montreal Canadiens goaltender Carey Price has provided a disheartening update on his return to the ice rink in a recent press conference held in Brossard, Quebec. The goaltender, who has been sidelined with a knee injury, has missed a lot of games in the past two seasons.

In response to inquiries about his return to the rink, Price conveyed, “It's just not going to happen.”

The gathering was primarily to unveil Price as the new brand ambassador for CF Moto Canada's line of off-road vehicles. However, questions inevitably came about his hockey career and the persistent knee issues that have kept him off the ice.

When asked about his return, per dailyfaceoff.com, Price responded, “The honest thing is right now it’s just not going to happen, to take the stress of the goaltending position it’s not where it needs to be. So for now I’m just going to continue to try and rehab my knee to a position where it’s fit for life in general.”

"When I do certain things on a consistent basis, it's a very solid reminder that my knee is not a position to take the brunt of a full season's workload." Carey Price provides an update on his lingering knee injury. pic.twitter.com/heBRWEhqav — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) September 12, 2023

Carey Price initially underwent knee surgery in the 2021 offseason, which prevented him from participating in the entire 2022-23 season due to complications. Because of this, he is once again expected to serve on the long-term injured reserve list for the upcoming season as well.

Despite being under contract for three more years with a cap hit of $10.5 million, many are seeing him as a trade piece for the Canadiens to bolster their roster. To such speculations, Price responded, “Whatever the team has to do – if they have to move money to make this team better, I'm here to help in any way I can.”

His comments highlight that he knows the situation and would understand if the team trades him or moves him for money.