Iron sharpens iron. That's exactly the takeaway that Miami Dolphins cornerback Jack Jones had after their joint practice with the Detroit Lions. Jones matched up with Lions top receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown on multiple occasions during their training. The cornerback admitted that St. Brown won most of the time, but he considered it valuable experience.

“Y’all saw the tape, he cooked me, man,” Jones told reporters, per Marcel Louis-Jacques. “But it made me better.”

That makes sense. Jones is by no means a slouch on defense. He had some solid games last season for the Las Vegas Raiders and was highly rated on some occasions. The Dolphins specifically targeted him to bolster their struggling secondary. However, St. Brown is one of the best wide receivers in the NFL. Most cornerbacks will struggle against him. Jones has the right mentality, though, using that experience as a way to learn instead of beating himself up.

Jones, a fourth-round pick by the New England Patriots in 2022, is coming off a season where he played in all of the games possible. He recorded three interceptions, one of which he returned for a touchdown, 16 passes defended, and 69 combined tackles. He was released in the offseason by the Raiders and was subsequently picked up by the Dolphins.

The Dolphins and the Lions capped off their joint practices with a preseason game. St. Brown ended up sitting out the game as the Lions opted to rest their primary starters. Meanwhile, Jones got some burn during the game, recording a tackle in the Dolphins' 24-17 win over the reigning NFC North champions.

The Dolphins will finish their preseason activities with another game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Meanwhile, the Lions will play the Houston Texans in their final preseason game. Miami will open its season in around three weeks, when they face Daniel Jones and the Indianapolis Colts in its season opener.