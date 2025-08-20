The Pittsburgh Steelers are one of the NFL’s most stable franchises. But their fan base is becoming increasingly restless. Much of that frustration is being directed at Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin and defensive coordinator Teryl Austin, as concerns over Pittsburgh's stagnant results continue to grow.

A recent post on X criticizing Austin for not maximizing the league’s most expensive defense drew nearly 100 replies and more than a dozen quoted reposts. Not a single fan defended the veteran coach. Instead, the conversation shifted toward Tomlin, with some calling Austin a figurehead. Ultimately, insisting that the defensive issues fall on the head coach.

No defensive coordinator in the NFL does less with more like Teryl Austin. https://t.co/aYIrE2hjrD — Curt Popejoy (@CurtPopejoySW) August 19, 2025

This tension is not new. Pittsburgh was bounced from the playoffs by Baltimore last season after another late collapse. Derrick Henry ran through the Steelers' defense for the second straight matchup. Calls for Austin’s firing intensified. But veteran reporter Mark Kaboly has noted that Tomlin’s influence over the defense is significant and that Austin is unlikely to be let go before his contract ends.

National outlets have been kinder than Steelers fans to Teryl Austin

National outlets remain kinder. Pro Football Network recently ranked Austin as the seventh-best defensive coordinator in football, crediting the Steelers for making the postseason despite erratic quarterback play. Pittsburgh led the league in defensive takeaways a year ago and finished 12th in advanced metrics. To fans, however, those rankings ring hollow without playoff victories.

The growing discontent highlights the divide between outside perception and local expectations. Pittsburgh has not won a postseason game since 2016, and while Tomlin has never posted a losing season, critics believe the franchise is stuck in neutral. To many supporters, consistent contention is not enough. The standard is championships.

Tomlin’s job security is not in doubt, but patience is wearing thin. The franchise’s loyalty to its coaches has long been a source of pride, yet in 2025, the Steelers find themselves caught between tradition and a fan base eager for change. Until the team breaks through in January, the voices calling out Tomlin and Austin will only grow louder.