Milwaukee Brewers manager Pat Murphy made waves on Tuesday after bluntly stating that Kyle Tucker is “hurt” during a radio interview. The remark came as a surprise, especially since Cubs manager Craig Counsell recently told reporters that Kyle Tucker was “healthy and available.” Murphy’s comments have sparked conversations about Tucker’s current condition and the potential impact on the Cubs' postseason push.

Speaking on 670 The Score, Brewers manager Pat Murphy addressed the state of the Cubs and unexpectedly brought up Tucker’s situation.

“I think Tucker’s hurt,” Murphy said. “I don’t have any information, but Tucker’s not the same.” The statement adds fuel to growing speculation surrounding Tucker’s recent struggles at the plate and in the field.

Murphy, who previously worked as Counsell’s bench coach in Milwaukee and also coached him at Notre Dame, offered more insight into his belief. He suggested Tucker is playing through an injury without making it public. “(Tucker’s) hurt, and he’s playing through it. He’s such a class kid that he probably doesn’t mention it to anyone,” Murphy explained. “That kid, I don’t know him. But everything I hear, and watching him play the game, he’s first class.”

The Brewers manager went on to praise Tucker’s character and professionalism, suggesting the outfielder wouldn’t use an injury as an excuse. “He wouldn’t complain if something’s bothering him because he doesn’t want an excuse. He feels that responsibility,” Murphy added. “But I would say there’s probably something physically going on there.”

For now, there has been no confirmation from the Cubs regarding Tucker’s health. Counsell’s earlier statement conflicts with Murphy’s assessment, leaving fans and analysts divided. Chicago is fighting to stay competitive in a tight playoff race. Tucker’s condition could play a significant role in shaping the team’s trajectory.

As speculation builds, all eyes will remain on Tucker’s performance and availability moving forward. The Cubs’ postseason hopes may hinge on whether Kyle Tucker is truly healthy or pushing through an undisclosed issue.