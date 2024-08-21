The Montreal Canadiens traded for Patrik Laine on Monday in a massive move. The trade with the Columbus Blue Jackets fulfilled a trade request made by Laine after a tumultuous tenure in Ohio. Fans are certainly excited about this trade, and they are not alone in that feeling. Montreal star Juraj Slafkovsky also feels good about it.

Slafkovksy spoke on Wednesday as part of the NHL's European Player Media Tour. The Slovakian star expressed his excitement for the new season when speaking with reporters in Prague, Czechia. And the Laine trade plays a role in this attitude toward the 2024-25 campaign.

“I’m excited about the season, especially with the Patrik Laine trade,” the Canadiens star said of the move, via NHL.com. “It’s funny, during the summer you wonder how things are going to be throughout the year and who you’re going to play with and what your role is going to be, and I pretty much can’t wait to be there already and play. I wish we would could skip training camp and just start the season, because I’m excited to play games that mean something.”

Juraj Slafkovksy, Patrik Laine could lead Canadiens offense

The name of the game as it pertains to the Laine trade is potential. The former Blue Jackets star has the potential to alter the Canadiens' offense in drastic ways. He has the potential to become the prolific goal scorer we saw during his time with the Winnipeg Jets. However, that's all it is for now. Potential.

Still, thinking about the possibilities with Laine in the fold is certainly exciting. Juraj Slafkovsky personifies that excitement while being a big reason for it. The former first-overall pick had a very promising season after a slow start with the Canadiens in 2023-24. He ended his sophomore NHL season with 20 goals and 50 points.

Slafkovsky has experienced his fair share of struggles early in his NHL career. The Slovakian star failed to truly find his stride in his rookie season before suffering a season-ending injury. This past season saw him stumble out of the gate before finally turning things around.

Laine has struggled with injuries, as well. In fact, he suffered two injuries that required stints on injured reserve just last season. He also went into the player's assistance program as he sought help for mental health issues.

Laine is looking forward to getting on the ice for the Canadiens. And the feeling is certainly mutual if Slafkovsky's remarks are any indication. Overall, it seems as if this is a great fit for all involved.

“It’s good to see him join our team and hopefully he’s excited too,” Slafkovsky said of his new teammate, via NHL.com. “I’m sure he wants to come and restart his career, and I feel like Montreal is a great place for him to do that.”