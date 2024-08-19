The Montreal Canadiens are determined to improve after their underwhelming showing during the 2023-24 NHL season. The Canadiens took a big step on Monday by engaging in a trade with the Columbus Blue Jackets for winger Patrik Laine.

Montreal has acquired Laine and a 2026 second-round pick from the Blue Jackets in exchange for Jordan Harris, Chris Johnston of The Athletic reports. Laine's 2023-24 production was not eye-popping, but his move to the Canadiens could prove to be beneficial for both sides as they prepare for a new campaign.

Patrik Laine had surgery to address a shoulder injury and was then placed into the NHL/NHLPA player's assistant program in early 2024. He amassed six goals and three assists for nine points in 18 games with the Blue Jackets.

The Canadiens will warmly welcome Laine, as they need all the help they can get. Montreal finished the 2023-24 season with a 30-36-18 record and accumulated 76 points. Thus, they ranked last in the Atlantic Division. The Canadiens missed the playoffs for the fourth consecutive season.

The Blue Jackets look to turn a new corner as well after an equally underwhelming season. Columbus finished the year at 27-43-12 and totaled 66 points, placing them last in the Metropolitan Division. Similar to the Canadiens, the Blue Jackets missed the postseason for the fifth straight year.

Patrik Laine was rumored to draw trade interest from several teams in late July. The 26-year-old appears to be in an improved condition, and Montreal did not hesitate to acquire him. It will be interesting to see if Laine and the Canadiens can have a bounceback year during the 2024-25 season.

Things will not get easier in the Metropolitan, but sometimes a change in scenery can spark a positive shift. The Canadiens are hoping that spark comes sooner rather than later as other teams continue to build and support their squads.