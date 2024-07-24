Free agent frenzy was quiet for the Montreal Canadiens in 2024, which makes sense as the most storied franchise in all of hockey continues the rebuild. The Habs won just 30 games in 2023-24, missing the postseason for the third straight year and finishing dead last in the Atlantic Division. The squad was again hit hard by the injury bug, watching as Kirby Dach suffered a campaign-ending injury in the first week of the season. That was devastating, and long-term ailments to Alex Newhook and Arber Xhekaj didn't help either.

But the future of this organization is undoubtedly bright; the roster is young and talented, with more help on the way — headlined by 2024 No. 5 overall selection Ivan Demidov. The young Russian was one of the most skilled players in the draft, and he could be in the lineup as soon as next season. More likely, he'll take another year or two in his home country before making the trip to North America.

Although it would have been nice to see general manager Kent Hughes target a top-six forward on a short-term deal to help mold the plethora of youngsters on this squad, that didn't materialize. Still, the front office handled the big piece of business, getting 2022 No. 1 overall selection Juraj Slafkovsky locked up on a terrific eight-year, $60.8 million contract extension.

The 20-year-old struggled to start the year but really came into his own as the season progressed, finishing on the top line with Nick Suzuki and Cole Caufield and amassing 20 goals and 50 points over a full 82-game slate. That deal, which should age beautifully, ensures the Habs will get a decent free agency grade, despite not making any other moves besides inking Alex Barre-Boulet to a one-year, $775,000 pact.

Juraj Slafkovsky extension headlines otherwise quiet free agency

Although Shane Wright was widely expect to go No. 1 overall a couple of summers ago, the Canadiens opted for the 6-foot-3, 230-pound Slafkovsky, making him the highest-drafted Slovak player in the history of the National Hockey League. And the kid looks better and better with every game he plays, first rising to prominence as a member of the Slovak national team at the 2022 Winter Olympics. He played a key role in the country's first-ever ice hockey Olympic medal, leading the tournament in scoring and being named MVP.

That looks like a great selection for the Habs, as Slafkovsky already has a 50-point season under his belt and only figures to get better. Montreal also has him at another season making just $950,000 on his entry-level deal before the $7.6 million AAV kicks in. Although that's a lot of money, with the salary cap increasing, it should end up being a bargain as the left winger continues to improve.

“I love Montreal and I feel like we are on a good path and I feel like we're building something very special and I just wanted to be part of it as long as I can,” Slafkovsky said shortly after signing. “I can just focus on playing and focus on winning, and that's the most important thing to me. So I'm happy that I have a contract for another nine years with Montreal and I want to win and I want to build something special with the other guys.”

Only time will tell, but at first glance, Slafkovsky's new contract looks like an enormous win for both player and club.

Alex Barre-Boulet a nice depth addition, but likely won't move the needle

Besides locking up a key piece of the future, the Canadiens mainly stayed pat, only adding Barre-Boulet from the Tampa Bay Lightning on July 1. The 27-year-old has only a cup of coffee to his name in the National Hockey League, spending most of his time with the American Hockey League's Syracuse Crunch over the last half-decade.

Barre-Boulet now returns to his home province of Quebec after growing up in Montmagny, which should motivate him to battle for a roster spot come September. He just enjoyed the most successful NHL season of his professional career, scoring six goals and nine points over 36 games with the Bolts before adding another 19 in 23 AHL contests. Still, he's going to have a tough time making the opening night roster, with players like Joel Armia, Jake Evans, Rafael Harvey-Pinard, Christian Dvorak and Michael Pezzetta ahead of him on the depth chart.

He currently projects as the 13th forward on Puck Pedia, although Daily Faceoff has him on the third line with Dvorak and Josh Anderson come October. It will be interesting to see if the former undrafted forward can carve out a role with the Canadiens in 2024-25.

Overall, free agency was never going to be a blockbuster for the Habs in 2024. The organization is hoping the young core can take another step forward, and if that happens, the front office can look to spend more money next summer. It'll be interesting to see if players like David Reinbacher (No. 5 overall in 2023), Lane Hutson (No. 62 overall in 2022) and even Demidov will be part of the equation next season.

But with Slafkovsky locked up and a ton of talented young players on the roster, the primary goal for the Canadiens is to get out of the Atlantic Division basement — at the least — next season.

FINAL GRADE: B